Facebook Twitter
Friday, July 1, 2022 | 
Sports U.S. & World

Plan to use ‘ball dogs’ at Wimbledon does not go as expected

By  Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
   
SHARE Plan to use ‘ball dogs’ at Wimbledon does not go as expected
In this Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo, Brazilian tennis player Marcelo Demoliner plays with a shelter dog specially trained as a ball-retriever.

Brazilian tennis player Marcelo Demoliner plays with a shelter dog specially trained as a ball-retriever during an exhibition event at the Brazil Open tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. An experiment to train dogs as “ball boys” for Wimbledon failed because the dogs refused to return the tennis balls.

Andre Penner, Associated Press

A tennis club’s idea to train dogs to retrieve tennis balls at Wimbledon did not go according to plan when the dogs failed to do the one thing they needed to: return the balls.

Wilton Tennis Club in London, along with insurance company ManyPets, tested replacing ball boys and girls with dogs, according to the Daily Star. They tested the dogs’ speed, agility, ability to jump over the net and, most importantly, retrieval.

Apparently, the dogs were fast to chase the balls, but not so eager to return them to the players.

“Our players did find themselves in a game of tug-of-war,” club coordinator Martin Schiller said.

Though the trial did not go exactly according to plan, ManyPets is still calling on Wimbledon to use their “ball dogs” at next year’s tournament, according to the London Post.

“As we approach this year’s tournament, we’re calling on Wimbledon to get our ‘Ball Dogs’ to centre court next year,” ManyPets CEO Oke Elazu said.

“Our four-legged friends have always been highly regarded for their dedication and skill when it comes to chasing after tennis balls. We hope that the nation will get behind our plea, and that Wimbledon grants our Ball Dog ambitions for 2023.”

So far, there has been no formal response from Wimbledon, per Sport Bible.

Next Up In Sports
With USC and UCLA leaving, is the Pac-12 ‘dead?’ What happens to Utah?
Southern Utah OL transfer Austin Leausa commits to Utah State
3-star Florida running back Michael Mitchell commits to Utah football
Joe Ingles, Danuel House Jr. have new NBA destinations
Utah Jazz free agency tracker: Keep up with all of the team’s moves here
Utah Jazz reportedly waive Juancho Hernangomez