Exciting matches aplenty in first round of 124th Utah Men’s State Amateur

A year ago, Martin Leon had to fight his way up from the No. 63 seed to win the Utah Men’s State Amateur with a 39-hole victory over University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson in the finals.

This year the Chilean had a much better seed (25) heading into match play but had a tough first-round matchup Wednesday against 2015 State Am champ Jordan Rodgers at Soldier Hollow Golf Course.

But Leon handled it well, cruising to a 5 and 4 victory. He never trailed as he won holes 2 through 5 for a quick 4-up lead, lost two holes in the middle of the round before coming back to win holes 10 and 14, and taking a 4 and 3 victory. He’ll face 57th seed Bridger Holmes, who knocked off former Mid-Amateur champion Ryan Brimley, in a second-round match Thursday.

One of the most exciting matches Wednesday featured BYU golfer Max Brenchley and 17-year-old Cooper Jones, a former Salt Lake City Amateur champion. Jones won 17 and 18 to tie the match, but Brenchley finally finished off Jones on the 20th hole.

In all there were seven matches that went extra holes in the opening round.

In another 20-hole match, 1998 champion Darrin Overson came from behind to defeat BYU golfer Elijah Turner.

The top two seeds, both BYU golfers, Zac Jones and David Timmins, both advanced with victories over Nick Nelson and Austin Rustand, respectively. Nelson and Rustand had survived a 13-man playoff early Wednesday morning to get into match play.

Zac Jones follows through on a shot Fairways Media/Garrit Johnson

In a battle of 30-somethings, No. 3 seed Cole Ogden defeated Mid-Am champ David Jennings 5 and 4.

One of the top matches Thursday will feature Tyler Jones, Zac Jones’ older brother, against former University of Utah golfer Steve Croft, who knocked off BYU golfer Keanu Akina 2 up.

Two rounds of matches will be played Thursday to get the field down to eight players. Then two more rounds will be contested Friday to determine the two finalists, who will compete in a 36-hole final Saturday.

Men’s State Amateur

First round results

Jacob Wagstaff def. Evam Lawrence 2 and 1

Noah Schone def. Matthew Lupinacci 5 and 4

Ryan Butler def. Nathan Presler 3 and 1

Bridger Holmes def. Ryan Brimley 3 and 1

Martin Leon def. Jordan Rodgers 4 and 3

Steven Croft def. Keanu Akina 2 up

Tyler Jones def. JT Timmons 1 up

Peter Kim def. Boston Watts 2 up

John Owen def. Daren Johnson 5 and 3

Lincoln Markham def. Hayden Howell 3 and 1

Brody Childs def. Justin Shluker 19 holes

Jack Kuemmel def. Landon Anderson 20 holes

Kenny Palmer def. Brendan Thomas 1 up

John Cook def. Porter Brackett 3 and 1

Cameron Howe def. Dylan Chugg 1 up

Zac Jones def. Nick Nelson 5 and 4

Bryson Hirabayashi def. Jackson Shelley 1 up

Masen Ward def. Spencer Wallace 1 up

Davis Johnson def. Zachary Labrum 4 and 3

Braxton Watts def. Lucas Schone 3 and 1

Darrin Overson def. Elijah Turner 20 holes

Simon Kwon def. Hunter Howe 1 up

Noah Moody def. Tyson Tanner 3 and 2

Cole Ogden def. David Jennings 4 and 3

Jackson Holman def. Carl Jensen 1 up

Zach Felts def. Cameron Tucker 21 holes

Oscar Maxfield def. Scottie Carn 4 and 3

Max Brenchley def. Cooper Jones 20 holes

Hayden Banz def. Davis Heslington 19 holes

Taft Lewis def. Jarett Giles 4 and 2

Dylan Naylor def. Shane McMillan 3 and 2

David Timmins def. Austin Rustand 5 and 4