Eagle putt from off the green highlights Tony Finau’s third round at the British Open

Rory McIlroy’s eagle chip-in from a greenside bunker on the 10th hole was the shot of the day at the 150th Open Championship on Saturday at the Old Course in St. Andrews, no doubt about it.

But Utah’s Tony Finau had a memorable one himself.

Finau made an eagle on the par-4 ninth hole earlier in the day, rolling in a 31-yard putt from well off the green.

He posted a 2-under 70 and is -2 in the tournament heading into Sunday’s final round.

The eagle helped Finau make the turn at 2-under 34, and when he made an 18-footer for birdie on the par-3 11th hole, he was really rolling.

However, he had the same finish Saturday as he did Friday — bogeying holes 16 and 17 before making a birdie on 18.

Tony Finau from LONG RANGE!



He makes the eagle at the 9th to reach -2 at #TheOpen.



— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 16, 2022

He drove the green on 18 and made a 2-footer for birdie a day after needing to make an 11-footer for birdie on that hole to make the cut.

Finau, who graduated from Salt Lake City’s West High and lives in Arizona in the winter and Lehi during the summer, has made the cut in all six of his Open Championship appearances, and in 21 of the 26 majors he’s entered.

Finau’s fans were hoping to see a run up the leaderboard from the 32-year-old Saturday, but again he failed to take advantage of the two par-5s at St. Andrews, making par on both.

He is +1 on the par-5s this week, with five pars and a bogey.