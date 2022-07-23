Facebook Twitter
Saturday, July 23, 2022 | 
Sports

Familiar faces Ashley Paulson and Jonathan Kotter win Deseret News Marathon

By  Amy Donaldson
SHARE Familiar faces Ashley Paulson and Jonathan Kotter win Deseret News Marathon
merlin_2932705.jpg

Ashley&nbsp;Paulson wins the Deseret News Marathon women’s division Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — Both of this year’s Deseret News Marathon winners earned victories in memorable fashion on Saturday.

St. George runner Ashley Paulson won the women’s race wearing the T-shirt her father earned when he ran his first marathon in 1988.

Paulson’s father gave her the extra large Deseret News Marathon shirt last year before she ran — and won — the 2021 Deseret News Marathon.

Paulson wore the shirt and won last year’s race, and she did the same this year, earning a time of 2:57:18.

Paulson’s win this year was even more impressive considering she recently won the Bad Water Ultra marathon, a 135-mile race considered by many to be one of the toughest races in the world, and set a new course record.

merlin_2932615.jpg

Jonathan Kotter wins the Deseret News Marathon men’s division Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 5
merlin_2932655.jpg

Pat and Brad Jensen hug their daughter, Ashley Paulson, after she won the Deseret News Marathon women’s division Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Paulson wore her dad’s 1995 St. George Marathon shirt for the race. That was the first marathon he ran.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 5
merlin_2932611.jpg

Jonathan Kotter wins the Deseret News Marathon men’s division Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 5
merlin_2932593.jpg

Runners start the Deseret News Marathon Saturday, July 23, 2022 up Emigration Canyon. The marathon follows the path the Utah pioneers traveled when they first entered the valley. It begins at the top of Big Mountain above Emigration Canyon, descending into downtown Salt Lake City. The course ends along the Days of ‘47 Parade route.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 5
merlin_2932649.jpg

Ashley Paulson wins the Deseret News Marathon women’s division Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 5
Coming in second place was Jennifer Smith with a time of 3:08:24, and Bethany Brown was third with a time of 3:14:27.

In the men’s marathon, the winner was a familiar face, multitime victor Jonathan Kotter. The 37-year-old earned the victory with a time of 2:28:07, despite having COVID-19 just six weeks ago.

Nate Clayson, 36, earned second with a time of 2:31:54, and Robert Pedersen finished third with a time of 2:32:40.

This story will be updated.

