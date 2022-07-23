Familiar faces Ashley Paulson and Jonathan Kotter win Deseret News Marathon

SALT LAKE CITY — Both of this year’s Deseret News Marathon winners earned victories in memorable fashion on Saturday.

St. George runner Ashley Paulson won the women’s race wearing the T-shirt her father earned when he ran his first marathon in 1988.

Paulson’s father gave her the extra large Deseret News Marathon shirt last year before she ran — and won — the 2021 Deseret News Marathon.

Paulson wore the shirt and won last year’s race, and she did the same this year, earning a time of 2:57:18.

Paulson’s win this year was even more impressive considering she recently won the Bad Water Ultra marathon, a 135-mile race considered by many to be one of the toughest races in the world, and set a new course record.

Coming in second place was Jennifer Smith with a time of 3:08:24, and Bethany Brown was third with a time of 3:14:27.

In the men’s marathon, the winner was a familiar face, multitime victor Jonathan Kotter. The 37-year-old earned the victory with a time of 2:28:07, despite having COVID-19 just six weeks ago.

There was a marathon runner who crossed the finish line first, but it turned out he’d taken a wrong turn and was disqualified.

Nate Clayson, 36, earned second with a time of 2:31:54, and Robert Pedersen finished third with a time of 2:32:40.

This story will be updated.

