Eric Nelson wins Deseret News Half Marathon; Tori Parkinson claims women’s division title

SALT LAKE CITY — Eric Nelson thought he’d be able to run the Deseret News Half Marathon in less than 65 minutes if he had some competition on the historic course Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old Nibley man ran a scorching 4:57 pace to win the half marathon in 1:04:53. Jake Heslington, 27, Provo, wasn’t far behind, crossing the finish line in 13.2 mile race in 1:05:37. Dallin Letham, 24, Ogden, earned third place with a time of 1:07:48.

Eric Nelson wins the Deseret News Half Marathon men’s division Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

On the women’s side, Tori Parkinson, 27, Draper, won the race with a time of 1:14:05. Natalie Callister, 32, Ogden earned second place with a time of 1:14:41. Madey Dickson, 26, Herriman, came in third with a time of 1:15:31.

