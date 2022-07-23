Olympian Jared Ward wins Deseret News 10K again; Jessica Watychowicz takes women’s title

SALT LAKE CITY - Olympian Jared Ward won his third Deseret News 10K on Saturday with a personal best thanks to some competition from a former teammate.

Ward battled with former Saucony teammate Noah Droddy, 31, from Boulder, Colorado, for most of the race, but the former BYU runner eventually pulled away, winning by a comfortable margin.

Ward crossed the finish line in 27:53, while Droddy finished in 28:33. Abraham Hernandez, 26, from Mexico City, earned third place with a time of 28:44.

In the women’s 10K, Jessica Watychowicz, 31, of Colorado Springs, earned a win with a time of 32:20.

Makenna Myler, 30, of Highland, Utah, earned silver with a time of 33:31, and Aubrey Frentheway-Nielsen, 22, of Provo, finished third, crossing the finish line in 34:30.

This story will be updated.

