Saturday, July 23, 2022 | 
Olympian Jared Ward wins Deseret News 10K again; Jessica Watychowicz takes women’s title

By  Amy Donaldson
Jared Ward wins the Deseret News 10K Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City.&nbsp;&nbsp;Ward was first in the men’s division.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY - Olympian Jared Ward won his third Deseret News 10K on Saturday with a personal best thanks to some competition from a former teammate.

Ward battled with former Saucony teammate Noah Droddy, 31, from Boulder, Colorado, for most of the race, but the former BYU runner eventually pulled away, winning by a comfortable margin.

Ward crossed the finish line in 27:53, while Droddy finished in 28:33. Abraham Hernandez, 26, from Mexico City, earned third place with a time of 28:44.

Jessica Watychowicz wins the Deseret News 10K Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Watychowicz was first in the women’s division.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Jared Ward, left, competes in the Deseret News 10K Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Ward won the men’s division.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Jessica Watychowicz runs the Deseret News 10K Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Watychowicz took first place in the women’s division.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Jared Ward, left, competes in the Deseret News 10K Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Ward won the men’s division.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Runners compete in the Deseret News 10K Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Runners will pass through the University of Utah’s Research Park, descending into downtown Salt Lake City. The course ends along the Days of ‘47 Parade route.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Runners start the Deseret News 10K Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City.&nbsp;&nbsp;Runners will pass through the University of Utah’s Research Park, descending into downtown Salt Lake City. The course ends along the Days of ‘47 Parade route.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Jared Ward wins the Deseret News 10K Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Ward was first in the men’s division.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Jared Ward crosses the finish line to win the Deseret News 10K Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Ward was first in the men’s division.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Jessica Watychowicz wins the Deseret News 10K Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City.&nbsp;Watychowicz was first in the women’s division.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Jared Ward wins the Deseret News 10K Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City.&nbsp;&nbsp;Ward was first in the men’s division.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
In the women’s 10K, Jessica Watychowicz, 31, of Colorado Springs, earned a win with a time of 32:20. 

Makenna Myler, 30, of Highland, Utah, earned silver with a time of 33:31, and Aubrey Frentheway-Nielsen, 22, of Provo, finished third, crossing the finish line in 34:30.

This story will be updated.

