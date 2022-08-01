This longtime Utah sportscaster has a new job in the state

Veteran Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel has a new job in the Beehive State.

On Monday, Utah Tech announced that Rod Zundel has been named the director of broadcasting and multimedia content for the school’s athletic department, and as part of that job, he’ll be the new radio voice for football and men’s basketball as the school transitions to the WAC.

His job will also include hosting coaches shows, and he’ll oversee the production of digital content for the athletic department.

Zundel is most known for his 24-year stint at KSL in Salt Lake City from 1995-2019, where he hosted a variety of shows, including SportsBeat, KSL 5 Golf Utah and KSL 5 Outdoor Adventures.

“We are very excited to welcome Rod to Trailblazer Nation,” Utah Tech athletic director Ken Beazer said in a statement. “Rod has been a well known and well respected sportscaster and journalist in Utah for decades, and he brings instant name recognition and credibility to our program.

“The addition of Rod to UT Athletics is another step as we continue to evolve into an NCAA Division I program.”

Last month, Utah Tech announced a five-year multimedia partnership with Canyons Media Corporation, and as part of that deal, all Trailblazer football and men’s basketball games will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Southern Utah.

“I am honored and blessed to be a part of Utah Tech Athletics,” Zundel said in a statement. “I am very fortunate to have had two dreams jobs in my life, both with my career as a television sportscaster, and now the as the new voice of the Trailblazers. I am so excited to be part of the herd. Go Trailblazers!”