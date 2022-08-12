A Little League player hit a homer wearing work gloves. Then, he went viral

Aydin Jeffress’ home run in his team’s first game of the Little League regionals may not have secured a victory, but it did make him the star of one of the tournament’s most viral moments.

The internet can’t stop talking about the Wyoming kid’s unique gloves, which are more often seen on a ranch than a baseball field.

“A kid from Wyoming wearing work gloves and hitting bombs. Gritty,” tweeted Barstool Sports along with a clip of Jeffress’ homer.

A kid from Wyoming wearing work gloves and hitting bombs. Gritty. pic.twitter.com/pMaC1yxYVS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2022

“You know when you see a kid from Wyoming wearing leather ranching work gloves, he’s hitting dingers,” said Twitter user Travis Cunningham.

“(This homer) might be the grittiest moment in baseball history,” tweeted Jomboy Media.

“That’s a true Wyoming kid!” Jason Wasserburger said.

Although Jeffress’ hit led to two runs for Gillette Little League, the Wyoming team eventually lost to Snow Canyon, Utah, in the Aug. 7 matchup, according to the Gillette News Record. Wyoming also lost their second game on Monday.

After winning Tuesday, Utah advanced to the Mountain Region Tournament final, which takes place Friday. If the team wins, Utah will head to the Little League World Series for the first time.

