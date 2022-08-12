History: Snow Canyon team earns Utah’s first-ever berth in the Little League World Series

The Snow Canyon Little League baseball team from Santa Clara, Utah has made history.

In a game televised on ESPN, Snow Canyon beat Paseo Verde out of Nevada 7-3 in the Mountain Regional championship game on Friday in California to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, becoming the first-ever team from Utah to make it to the annual event that began exactly 75 years ago.

The LLWS will be played Aug. 17-28 and will feature just 20 teams from around the world — 10 from the United States and 10 from abroad.

Despite the four-run difference, things got a little dicey for Snow Canyon in the top of the sixth inning, as Paseo Verde loaded the bases with two outs before pitcher Brex Whitney handled a grounder and got it to first base for the final out.

Santa Clara, UT wins the Mountain Region to become the first team from Utah to advance to Williamsport 👏#LLWS | @SCNext pic.twitter.com/PT8N1ZOlGt — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2022

Prior to that, it was the Kolby Lameroux Show for Snow Canyon. The infielder hit a two-RBI single in the first inning for the first runs of the game from either team and then hit a 3-run home run in the third to put Utah up 5-2 after Nevada had tied it in the second.

Utah then added two more runs in the fourth to build a 7-2 advantage, and Nevada only got one more run back.

Reggie Ence got the win on the mound for Utah, as he went five innings and allowed three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and just one walk.

Whitney pitched the sixth inning and got the save.