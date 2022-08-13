Think there’s no crying in baseball? Then don’t watch this viral Little League moment

You hear the smack of the ball first and then the screams. The first few seconds of a now-viral Little League video show Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, dropping to the ground after getting hit in the head by an errant pitch.

But if you keep watching, the scary scene transforms into a heartwarming moment. Jarvis gathers himself, walks to first base and then notices that the pitcher who hit him, Kaiden Shelton, of Texas East-Pearland, is really upset. He heads to the pitcher’s mound and gives him a hug.

“Hey, you’re doing great. Let’s go,” Jarvis says as the crowd cheers.

The interaction has turned the 12-year-old into something of a national hero. The video has been covered by dozens of news outlets and retweeted thousands of times.

In an interview with CBS News, Jarvis said his goal in the moment wasn’t to go viral. It was to let Shelton know that everything was OK.

“If you’re throwing hard and you just hit somebody in the head, it’s got to be a scary thing,” he said. “So, I just wanted to go over there and make sure he was all right. Make sure he knows that I’m all right. And really just encourage him.”

Jarvis’ coach, Sean Kouplen, was among those who will say the hug will be difficult to forget.

“It was the most remarkable thing I think I’ve ever seen in my life,” he told The Washington Post.

The world needs more people like Jarvis, Kouplen said.

“What Isaiah did is what our whole world should be doing right now: loving others, above and beyond our differences. It was truly inspiring,” he said.

In the same Post interview, Jarvis credited God with protecting him from the pitch.

“If that ball had broke, like, a half more of an inch, it could have broken my jaw and I’d be knocked out, right? So God controlled that whole moment,” he said.

After the hug, Jarvis’ team went on to lose the game, which was the final matchup of the Southwest Region tournament. Texas East-Pearland earned a berth in the Little League World Series, which starts on Aug. 17.

