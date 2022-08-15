A member of Utah’s history-making Little League team is reportedly in the hospital with a serious injury

Tragedy reportedly struck Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League team less than 48 hours after it clinched a berth into the Little League World Series.

St. George News reports that one of Snow Canyon’s players is in the hospital after he fell out of his bunkbed in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the international tournament.

“Easton Oliverson, who plays outfield and pitches for the team, was reportedly hurt overnight. ... He was transported to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania, which is about 40 miles from Williamsport,” the St. George News article said.

That article cited a message sent to the parents of kids on the team. Oliverson’s injury has also been discussed on Facebook by family members.

“While living the dream and having the opportunity of a lifetime in Williamsport, last night my little nephew Easton fell off the bunkbed. ... He has made it (through) a successful surgery and his brain is reacting well. Please keep my little buddy Easton and our family in your prayers,” wrote Spencer Beck, Oliverson’s uncle, on Facebook.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shared on Twitter that he’s been praying for 12-year-old Oliverson and his team. “Terrible news. Our prayers are with this player, family and team today,” he said.

Snow Canyon coach Kyle Hafen told the St. George News that the team is still wrestling with how to respond to the shocking injury.

“We’re still trying to figure out the proper way to handle this,” he said, while asking the public to send Oliverson “well wishes.”

Snow Canyon, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, is the first team in state history to make it to the Little League World Series. They’re scheduled to play Friday afternoon.

