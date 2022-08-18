How to watch Utah’s Little League team in its first World Series game

The first Utah team to make it to the Little League World Series is in action Friday, and there’s an easy way for fans to watch.

Snow Canyon Little League’s game will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. MDT. The team, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, will play the Nolensville team from Tennessee.

Although Snow Canyon’s run at the Little League World Series title is just getting started, the team’s been grabbing national headlines for days.

Outlets have been closely tracking the plight of Easton Oliverson, a Utah player who is in the hospital after falling out of his bunkbed in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where the World Series takes place.

The 12-year-old is reportedly on the road to recovery, but he will not be able to rejoin his team. The Little League World Series announced Thursday that Oliverson’s brother, Brogan, has taken his place on the roster.

“The addition of an eligible player is common amongst teams at the Little League Baseball World Series in certain situations, including medical absence. The roster addition has been approved by the Little League International Tournament Committee and Brogan will be eligible to play” in Friday’s game, the announcement said.

