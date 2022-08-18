Utah’s Little League team lost a player to injury. Now, the player’s brother is taking his spot

The Little League World Series announced Thursday that Brogan Oliverson, brother of injured player Easton Oliverson, has been added to Utah’s team and that he’ll be eligible to play in Snow Canyon Little League’s Friday game.

“The addition of an eligible player is common amongst teams at the Little League Baseball World Series in certain situations, including medical absence,” the tournament said in a statement.

Easton Oliverson was injured earlier this week when he fell out of his bunkbed in the players’ dormitory at the Little League World Series. He was rushed to a hospital in Dansville, Pennsylvania, where he continues to recuperate.

“One of his doctors said that everything they have hoped Easton to be able to do in the last 12 hours, he has done and more,” the Oliverson family said in a statement Wednesday, according to the St. George News. “We believe that Easton’s prayer army is giving him the strength to make these strides.”

Also on Wednesday, tournament officials shared that they’d removed and replaced the beds in Snow Canyon’s dorm out of an abundance of caution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Little League has made the decision to remove all bunks from within the dorms and have each bed frame individually on the floor,” said Kevin Fountain, senior director of communications for Little League International, to the St. George News.

In a statement shared on social media, Snow Canyon coaches said that the decision to add Easton’s little brother to the team was more than a gesture of goodwill to the Oliverson family.

“Although many may see this as only a token for the situation we have been dealt, we want everyone to know (Brogan) is a remarkable ball player and merits this opportunity on his own accord. It is also very fitting that he would be able to come and participate with us the way his brother was,” they said.

Snow Canyon’s first game is Friday at 1 p.m. MDT. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

