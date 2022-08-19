Facebook Twitter
Utah’s Little League team made its debut at the World Series. Here’s what happened

Snow Canyon made history by being the first team from Utah to make the Little League World Series, falling to Nolensville out of Tennessee

Santa Clara, Utah’s Cody Ruffell (5) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

Snow Canyon’s Little League team made history on Friday by becoming the first Utah team to compete at the Little League World Series.

But they will need to fight through the elimination bracket if the team hopes to take home a title.

Snow Canyon lost in its World Series opener Friday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, falling 11-2 to the Nolensville team out of Tennessee.

Snow Canyon — which is based in Santa Clara, Utah — gave up 12 hits and walked seven batters. After falling behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning, it couldn’t rally. 

The Utah team made things interesting in the bottom of the fourth, though.

After getting two runners on — via a hit by pitch and a walk — followed by a fielder’s choice, Snow Canyon cut its deficit to 6-2 on a double steal that scored Reggie Ence.

Following another walk, Snow Canyon had runners at first and third, but couldn’t further cut into Nolensville’s lead.

Ence scored both of Snow Canyon’s runs and had one of the team’s two hits on the day.

A touching moment during Friday’s game occurred in the bottom of the fifth, as fans from both sides gave a standing ovation as Brogan Oliverson entered the game for an at-bat. 

Oliverson was a late addition to Snow Canyon’s roster to replace his brother, Easton Oliverson, who was hospitalized earlier in the week when he fell out of a bunkbed at the players’ dormitory at the Little League World Series. 

As Brogan Oliverson exited the field following his at-bat, he was again met by cheers.

What’s next for Utah’s Little League team at the World Series?

Snow Canyon Little League team now moves to the elimination bracket and will play again Sunday at 9 a.m. MDT, in a game televised on ESPN. 

They will play against the winner of Bonney Lake (Washington) and Davenport (Iowa). Bonney Lake and Davenport play Saturday for the right to face Snow Canyon.

