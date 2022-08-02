Is Donald Trump involved with LIV Golf? What about Tiger Woods? Your questions, answered

Golf legend Greg Norman, CEO of the controversial new LIV Golf series, believes LIV is “the future of golf.” But he admits it’ll be awhile before many golf fans see it that way.

In a new interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Norman shared his perspective on where LIV Golf stands today and where it’s headed. He also offered some details on its ties to Tiger Woods and former President Donald Trump.

Here are the highlights from the interview:

How much money did Tiger Woods turn down?

For months, rumors have circulated that Woods turned down more than $700 million to play in LIV series events. Although Norman wouldn’t confirm an exact figure, he said the true number is “somewhere in (the) neighborhood” of what’s been previously reported.

Norman noted that the offer to Woods happened before he became the LIV Golf CEO. But he added that he understood the value of bringing such a high-profile player on board.

“Tiger is a needle mover,” he said. “Of course you’ve got to look at the best of the best.”

Woods has been critical of players who’ve accepted deals with LIV Golf in recent months.

“I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position,” he said in July, according to ESPN.

How do LIV Golf leaders feel about the PGA Tour?

One reason why Woods and others have been critical of the LIV tour is that they believe it’s interfering with the work of the PGA Tour. In his interview with Carlson, Norman argued that the PGA Tour essentially has the world of golf in a stranglehold.

“It’s a monopoly. They just want to shut us down whatever way they can,” he said.

What reports on the conflict between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf often miss is that players are lining up to be part of the LIV experience, Norman said, adding that he gets calls all the time from people who are interested in being part of the upstart tournament series.

“Almost on a daily basis, I get calls (saying) ‘I want in. How can I get in?’ ... The list is getting longer and longer for players who want to come in,” he said.

LIV Golf is trying to prove that there’s room in the golf ecosystem for many types of tournaments, Norman said.

“We’re not trying to destroy the PGA Tour or European Tour. We’re trying to work within the ecosystem and show it’s a big enough space,” he said.

Is Donald Trump involved with LIV Golf?

The conversation between Carlson and Norman took place on the grounds of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Carlson noted that fact as he asked Norman about LIV Golf’s ties to the former president.

The LIV Golf CEO said that he’s known “Donald” for a long time and played golf with him before he was president. Trump is interested in the LIV Tour because he’s passionate about the sport of golf and excited about good business opportunities, Norman said.

“When we first started, obviously ... we needed venues. He heard about it, and we negotiated a venue fee with him here,” Norman said.

He noted that Trump mostly stayed in the “background” of LIV Golf’s event at Bedminster, but showed his support in many ways. “He’s embraced it,” Norman said.