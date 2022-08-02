Who’s the ‘nicest’ player on the PGA Tour? Player survey says it’s Utah’s Tony Finau

Three of the 30 nicest players on the PGA Tour as voted on by their peers have ties to Utah, and Tony Finau is at the top of the list.

Finau, who grew up in Rose Park before establishing a home in Lehi after turning pro at the age of 17, was voted as the nicest player on the PGA Tour in this story by Golf Digest.

Others in the top five include No. 4 Rory McIlroy and No. 5 Rickie Fowler, both successful Tour veterans. McIlroy is a five-time major winner.

A native of Ireland, McIlroy spent time as a junior golfer playing in St. George, as did Finau in the youth program in Utah. Fowler also played in junior golf events in Utah and stayed with his grandparents in St. George in the Sun River community.

“If I have a conversation with a person, and I leave thinking I’ve brightened their day just a little bit somehow, that makes me happy,’” Finau told Golf Digest.

Other past winners of the Golf Digest Tour Nice Guys ranking include Steve Stricker (2013), Jordan Spieth (2017) and Fowler (2019).

The list was comprised from a survey taken of 120 players on the PGA Tour.