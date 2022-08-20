Facebook Twitter
Utah Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson continues to improve

A picture of Snow Canyon Little League team member Easton Oliverson, from Santa Clara, Utah, is shown on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series.

A picture of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson, from Santa Clara, Utah, is shown on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. Oliverson was injured when he fell out of a bunk bed at the dormitory complex.

Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

Easton Oliverson, a player on Utah’s Little League World Series team, continues to improve after suffering a fractured skull after falling out of his bunk bed.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Oliverson is recovering and was able to talk to his Little League team’s manager, Mark Ence, on the phone. Ence told Easton “that he loved him and Easton said he loved the coach back.”

Ence said Oliverson has started walking on his own, according to the Associated Press.

“I’m not familiar with the recovery process of that sort of injury,” Ence said, per the Associated Press. “But he definitely is improving and the family wanted to let everyone know that they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers and they feel like the prayers are working.”

Utah’s Little League World Series team, Snow Canyon, lost 11-2 to Nolensville, Tenn. on Friday.

The team, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, plays Davenport, Iowa, on Sunday at 9 a.m. MDT on ESPN.

