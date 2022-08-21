Utah’s Little League team — and injured Easton Oliverson — will head home soon

A Utah team’s play in the Little League World Series came to an end Sunday after a 10-2 loss in the elimination bracket.

Snow Canyon Little League, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, and is the first team in state history to make it to the World Series, got behind early in their matchup against the team from Davenport, Iowa, and never closed the gap.

But there was still some excitement for the Utah players, who, like their opponents, got to see Major League stars from the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles in the stands. The Red Sox and Orioles were there to take part in the MLB Little League Classic.

The major leaguers helped entertain the crowd during a couple long rain delays, which disrupted Little League World Series games throughout the day. At various points, the ESPN broadcast showed Red Sox and Orioles players “hill sliding” on the tournament grounds on cardboard boxes.

“For decades, this has been a tradition at Lamade Field (in Williamsports, Pa.) while Little League World Series games are in progress. Kids essentially go summer-sledding down the hill that overlooks center field,” MLB.com reported.

Baltimore Orioles’ Ramon Urias (29) slides down the outfield hill overlooking Lamade Stadium during a visit to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

Sunday’s loss brings an end to the Santa Clara team’s surreal experience at the Little League World Series, which started with a serious injury to team member Easton Oliverson, who fell out of his dorm bunk bed last weekend and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Oliverson, who remains hospitalized but is improving, became one of the major stories of this year’s tournament. High-profile teams and athletes, including Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder Mookie Betts, shared their support for the 12-year-old.

After Oliverson’s injury, his brother, Brogan, took his spot on the team. The crowd cheered Sunday when it was Brogan Oliverson’s turn to bat and after his coaches sent him in as a pinch runner.

Jace Oliverson, the boys’ dad, told The Associated Press Sunday that Easton will likely fly back to Utah on Tuesday and continue his treatment there.

“There is a chance of a full recovery,” he said. “It’s just a matter of how long and the therapy that he’s going to receive. We’re just asking for prayers. Continuous prayers.”

