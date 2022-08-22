Will Albert Pujols hit 700 home runs?

Eleven-time major league All-Star Albert Pujols has been on a hitting tear lately, particularly from a home run hitting standpoint.

The 42-year-old hit two home runs last Saturday in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 16-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

That gave Pujols 692 home runs for his career, and moved him within four homers of former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, who’s fourth all-time in career home runs.

If Pujols can reach the 700-home run mark, he’d become just the fourth player in history to reach that milestone, joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

Can Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs?

Pujols has hit 13 home runs this season with Saturday’s two homers, which would make it seem unlikely he’d be on pace to hit eight more this season and reach 700 before the Cardinals’ regular-season finale on Oct. 5, just over six weeks away.

The way Pujols has been hitting lately, though, perhaps the longtime Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels slugger can attain the feat.

Pujols has hit six home runs since Aug. 10, including another multi-home run game on Aug. 14.

He’s also hit nine of his 13 home runs since July 10, six weeks ago, meaning a repeat performance of that would get him to 700.

In Saturday’s win over Arizona, he became the first player with four hits and two home runs in a single game at the age of 42 or older, according to USA Today.

Pujols also entered Sunday’s game — when he went 1-for-1 with a late-inning at-bat — with a .438 batting average in the second half of the season, along with a .918 slugging percentage, according to USA Today.

Would the chase for 700 home runs change Albert Pujols’ retirement plans?

Back in March, when he signed a one-year deal with St. Louis, Pujols announced he would retire at the end of the 2022 season, calling this “his last round,” per CBS Sports.

Pujols reiterated over the weekend that’s still the plan, and chasing 700 home runs won’t change it. He plans to retire after 22 seasons and finish off playing for the same team, the Cardinals, where he played his first 11 years in the majors.

“I’m still going to retire, no matter whether I end up hitting 693, 696, 700, whatever,’’ Pujols told USA Today. “I don’t get caught up in numbers. If you were going to tell me 22 years ago that I would be this close, I would have told you that you’re freakin’ crazy. My career has been amazing.’’