The New York Yankees have a lot of double-digit jersey numbers on the field.

Jersey numbers was one of the storylines on Sunday in the Blue Jays-Yankee game — in addition to Whit Merrifield’s improbable two-bounce home run — with Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 coming off the board.

O’Neill, an outfielder who was part of four Yankee World Series championships between 1996 and 2000, had his number retired prior to New York’s 4-2 win over Toronto.

So, how many jersey numbers do the Yankees have left?

After Sunday’s retirement, the Yankees have retired the jersey of 24 players and managers.

So what’s left?

The numbers 1-10 are all out.



Billy Martin Derek Jeter Babe Ruth Lou Gehrig Joe DiMaggio Joe Torre Mickey Mantle Yogi Berra, Bill Dickey Roger Maris Phil Rizzuto

The numbers 11-14 are available, but the late Thurman Munson’s No. 15 is retired, as is No. 16 for Whitey Ford. That leaves 17-19 before Jorge Posada’s No. 20 becomes unavailable.

Here are the rest of the retired numbers for the Yankees.

21. Paul O’Neill

23. Don Mattingly

32. Elston Howard

37. Casey Stengel

42. Jackie Robinson, Mariano Rivera

44. Reggie Jackson

46. Andy Pettitte

49. Ron Guidry

51. Bernie Williams

The numbers 52-99 leave another 48 available numbers.

In total, 22 jersey numbers are retired for the Yankees, leaving 77 numbers for current players. It remains to be seen if the current No. 99, MVP candidate Aaron Judge, stays with the Yankees and eventually ends up with his jersey retired.

The lowest number on the current roster is 12, worn by infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

