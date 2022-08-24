Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 
Sports

Nick Kyrgios accused a fan of being ‘drunk out of her mind.’ Now, she’s suing him for defamation

Controversy has followed tennis player Nick Kyrgios throughout his career.

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE Nick Kyrgios accused a fan of being ‘drunk out of her mind.’ Now, she’s suing him for defamation
AP22219846694214.jpg

Nick Kyrgios pauses on the court after he beat Yoshihito Nishioka during a final at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Aug. 7, 2022, in Washington. Kyrgios has been sued by a fan over comments he made after a match.

Nick Wass, Associated Press

Nick Kyrgios’ performance at Wimbledon in 2022 resulted in more than just an impressive runner-up finish. It also sparked a lawsuit from a tennis fan who is upset about how he behaved during the final.

“The woman who​m Nick Kyrgios accused of having had ‘700 drinks’ and being ‘drunk out of her mind’ during this year’s Wimbledon final in early July says she is suing the Australian tennis player for defamation,” CNN reported.

Kyrgios’ comments about the fan were directed at the chair umpire, rather than the woman. He argued that officials should kick her out of the stadium for making too much noise during the match.

He asked “for the fan to be kicked out of the stadium for continuously speaking to him during a game,” according to CNN.

Related

The fan in question, Anna Palus, did have to leave the stadium temporarily. She is now suing Kyrgios for making “reckless” and “baseless” accusations about her.

“The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity,” she said in a statement provided to CNN by her lawyers.

The new lawsuit is the latest controversy in Kyrgios’ colorful career. He’s known for being loud and fiery on the court, and he’s been fined regularly for his on-court antics throughout his career, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Just this year, Kyrgios faced a $10,000 fine at Wimbledon for “spitting toward a fan,” according to Front Office Sports.

Kyrgios’ legal team did not respond to CNN’s request for comment about the new lawsuit. Kyrgios is currently preparing for the 2022 U.S. Open, which starts next week.

Next Up In Sports
Len Dawson, Hall of Fame QB and broadcaster, died at 87
Still at it: Defensive tackle Lorenzo Fauatea refused to let injuries derail his NFL dreams
Who’s the best college football head coach in Utah?
Is there a chance Tyler Huntley could be traded to be a starter somewhere else?
This Utah native just landed on injured reserve
This former Utah college football star will be commentating on games for CBS this fall