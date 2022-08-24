Nick Kyrgios accused a fan of being ‘drunk out of her mind.’ Now, she’s suing him for defamation

Nick Kyrgios’ performance at Wimbledon in 2022 resulted in more than just an impressive runner-up finish. It also sparked a lawsuit from a tennis fan who is upset about how he behaved during the final.

“The woman who​m Nick Kyrgios accused of having had ‘700 drinks’ and being ‘drunk out of her mind’ during this year’s Wimbledon final in early July says she is suing the Australian tennis player for defamation,” CNN reported.

Kyrgios’ comments about the fan were directed at the chair umpire, rather than the woman. He argued that officials should kick her out of the stadium for making too much noise during the match.

He asked “for the fan to be kicked out of the stadium for continuously speaking to him during a game,” according to CNN.

The fan in question, Anna Palus, did have to leave the stadium temporarily. She is now suing Kyrgios for making “reckless” and “baseless” accusations about her.

“The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity,” she said in a statement provided to CNN by her lawyers.

The new lawsuit is the latest controversy in Kyrgios’ colorful career. He’s known for being loud and fiery on the court, and he’s been fined regularly for his on-court antics throughout his career, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Just this year, Kyrgios faced a $10,000 fine at Wimbledon for “spitting toward a fan,” according to Front Office Sports.

Kyrgios’ legal team did not respond to CNN’s request for comment about the new lawsuit. Kyrgios is currently preparing for the 2022 U.S. Open, which starts next week.

