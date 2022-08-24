Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s wife, wins $16 million lawsuit over photos taken at helicopter crash scene

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, won a $16 million lawsuit against Los Angeles County after deputies and firefighters shared photos of the crash scene, including photos of the dead bodies of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, per The Associated Press.

Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

The jury ruled that the photos “invaded her privacy and caused emotional distress.”

Vanessa Bryant was awarded $16 million and her co-plaintiff, Chris Chester, was awarded $15 million.

“I felt like I wanted to run, run down the block and scream,” Vanessa Bryant said of learning that deputies and firefighters were sharing photos of the bodies of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, per The Associated Press. “It was like the feeling of wanting to run down a pier and jump into the water. The problem is I can’t escape. I can’t escape my body.”

