Wednesday, August 24, 2022 
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s wife, wins $16 million lawsuit over photos taken at helicopter crash scene

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Photo of Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant, center, Kobe Bryant’s widow, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow $16 million over photos of the NBA star’s body at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed him.

Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, won a $16 million lawsuit against Los Angeles County after deputies and firefighters shared photos of the crash scene, including photos of the dead bodies of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, per The Associated Press.

Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

The jury ruled that the photos “invaded her privacy and caused emotional distress.”

Vanessa Bryant was awarded $16 million and her co-plaintiff, Chris Chester, was awarded $15 million.

“I felt like I wanted to run, run down the block and scream,” Vanessa Bryant said of learning that deputies and firefighters were sharing photos of the bodies of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, per The Associated Press. “It was like the feeling of wanting to run down a pier and jump into the water. The problem is I can’t escape. I can’t escape my body.”

