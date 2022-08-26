What you need to know about changes coming to the PGA Tour

Amid its ongoing battle with the upstart LIV Golf series, the PGA Tour has announced that it has big plans for 2023.

There will be a guaranteed league earnings minimum for players, additional “player impact” bonuses to compete for, and some newly “elevated” events for golf fans to enjoy, according to The Athletic.

Additionally, “top players will commit to at least a 20-event PGA Tour schedule,” ensuring that more fans have a chance to see the biggest stars in action, the article noted.

These changes and others, announced Wednesday by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, come as LIV Golf lures golfers away from the main tour with big paychecks and promises of better fan engagement.

Without the pressure from LIV, golf’s old guard would have continued moving at its typical “glacial” pace, The Athletic reported.

“Without a direct threat, there simply was not nearly the same reason to make all these changes from the tour’s end — or for the players to band together like they never have before to push for it,” the article said, referencing a recent meeting between stars like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Although the PGA Tour’s plans for 2023 likely won’t be able to bring back golfers who have already aligned themselves with LIV — ESPN noted that they’ve signed multiyear contracts — the changes may allow it to stop the bleeding and hold onto the golfers it still has.

“We’re going to continue to focus on the things that we control and get stronger and stronger,” Monahan said Wednesday, according to ESPN.

