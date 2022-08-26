Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 26, 2022 | 
Sports

What you need to know about changes coming to the PGA Tour

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced several plans for 2023 this week

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE What you need to know about changes coming to the PGA Tour
Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods compete in the Genesis Open golf tournament in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.

From left, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods compete in the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.

Reed Saxon, Associated Press

Amid its ongoing battle with the upstart LIV Golf series, the PGA Tour has announced that it has big plans for 2023.

There will be a guaranteed league earnings minimum for players, additional “player impact” bonuses to compete for, and some newly “elevated” events for golf fans to enjoy, according to The Athletic.

Additionally, “top players will commit to at least a 20-event PGA Tour schedule,” ensuring that more fans have a chance to see the biggest stars in action, the article noted.

Related

These changes and others, announced Wednesday by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, come as LIV Golf lures golfers away from the main tour with big paychecks and promises of better fan engagement.

Without the pressure from LIV, golf’s old guard would have continued moving at its typical “glacial” pace, The Athletic reported.

“Without a direct threat, there simply was not nearly the same reason to make all these changes from the tour’s end — or for the players to band together like they never have before to push for it,” the article said, referencing a recent meeting between stars like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Although the PGA Tour’s plans for 2023 likely won’t be able to bring back golfers who have already aligned themselves with LIV — ESPN noted that they’ve signed multiyear contracts — the changes may allow it to stop the bleeding and hold onto the golfers it still has.

“We’re going to continue to focus on the things that we control and get stronger and stronger,” Monahan said Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Next Up In Sports
Cougars and chaos: Why another publication believes BYU football can play spoiler
Doing it right and going big: How this Utah sports writer turned his Lego hobby into something amazing
This man caught a 90-million-year-old fossil — but still lost a fishing contest
Utes’ goal for 2022 season? Dominate
Can Aggies join the ranks of elite programs in the Mountain West Conference?
Flashback Friday: The night Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray made history together