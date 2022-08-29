The message of gratitude and faith Tony Finau shared at PGA Tour season’s end

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season ended last weekend with the Tour Championship, which Rory McIlroy won in comeback fashion to claim the FedEx Cup.

On Monday, one of the biggest stars of the season, Utah native Tony Finau, took to Instagram to reflect on the year.

Finau finished ninth in the FedEx Cup standings, and his year was highlighted by a remarkable stretch in July which saw him win tournaments in back-to-back weeks, which doubled his number of career victories from two to four.

It marked the first time since 2019 that a Tour player had accomplished such a feat.

Finau opened his post by sharing the definition of gratitude (the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness) and then wrote, “I’m filled with gratitude to play the game that I love, against the best players in the world on the best tour in the world

“I just finished my 8th season on the @pgatour and it was the most challenging and rewarding of my career. I’m grateful for my family and friends who support me. I’m thankful for the fans who say my name wherever they are. I’m thankful to my sponsors for amazing relationships and their support.

“Most of all I’m thankful to the good Lord for blessing my path. As I go through this journey, I sometimes stop and think “how in the world did I get here?!” Only 1 thing comes to mind. I’ve tried my best to put the lord first in everything I do. I’m not perfect by any stretch but in return he has enriched my life beyond measure. Not the riches of the world but the riches of family, fulfillment, joy and love

Through all the craziness and trials in this world, I hope we all feel pockets of peace and joy and love, wherever your source may be. My source has and always will be my Savior Jesus Christ All love and gratitude FAM”

