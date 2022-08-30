Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is confident that his offense will be able to perform at a high level right out of the gate.

To him, there’s no other option.

“We need them to,” he said. “It’s got to happen.”

The No. 7 Utes visit Florida Saturday (5 p.m. MDT, ESPN) in the season opener at The Swamp.

A year ago, it took a few games, and a change at quarterback, for the offense to reach its potential.

This time, there’s little margin for error on the road against a talented SEC foe.

The offense is in a much better position than it was a year ago — with quarterback Cam Rising; tight ends Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid; running backs Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard; a No. 1 receiver in Devaughn Vele; and an offensive line that has experience.

Whittingham is counting on Rising and the rest of the offense to rise and shine in the Sunshine State.

“They’ve executed very well ever since spring. This is the fourth year under (offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig’s) scheme. The vast majority have been through it for four years now,” Whittingham said. “It’s just getting better at what we’re already doing. We expect to be very effective on offense. We’ve got a good O line. We’ve got as good a tandem at tight end in the country. We have a good stable of backs and wide receivers. As I mentioned in fall camp, that’s going to be the key, to get more explosive plays generated on the inside.”

Utah’s offensive line features left tackle Braeden Daniels, left guard Keaton Bills, center Paul Maile, right guard Sataoa Laumea and right tackle Jaren Kump.

“They’ve been playing together,” Whittingham said about the O line. “We have a lot of guys that have played football for us. We have a lot of experience there. We need those guys to be a cohesive, high-functioning unit from the get-go. That’s what we expect.”

Still, this is a much different opener than Utah generally experiences. Not only are the Utes meeting a Southeastern Conference program, inclement weather could play a hand in the outcome.

“I’m expecting it to be really loud and a hostile environment. We’re going into SEC country. Football is a religion out there, it’s not a sport,” said Vele. “We know what we’re up against and we know that the weather is going to be a factor as well. We’ve done the necessary precautionary steps to get ready for that with humidity and working wet-ball drills. We’re making sure we’re ready.”

Whittingham said if there is inclement weather — rain is in the forecast Saturday in Gainesville — the Utes will lean more on the run game.

One difference between last year’s offense and this year’s is the loss of wide receiver Britain Covey to the NFL.

“Brit gave us so much last year, particularly in the red zone and on third downs,” Whittingham said. “We’ve got to find someone to pick up the slack there.”

That aside, Vele is hopeful that the offense will be more explosive, and better, this season.

“Absolutely. I believe it can definitely be better than last year. There are things from last year that we can improve on. We still made mistakes. But as a unit, we push ourselves every day. We’re making sure we’re finishing plays and not becoming complacent,” he said. “The defense will always be good at Utah. Going up against them every day has made our offense so much better.

“That’s why we’re getting better — because we’re going up against (Morgan) Scalley and his defense every single day. Our offense has gotten to the point where now, it’s not one of those things like, ‘It’s OK, our defense is always good.’ Now, it’s no — we run this just as much as they do. We’re an offensive school as much as we’re a defensive school. We’re coming along really good.”

Utah’s defensive players have been impressed by what they’ve seen from Rising during the offseason.

“He’s going to make some things happen like he did last year. I can’t wait for him to start the first game with a bang,” said cornerback Clark Phillips III. “It’s fun to have a guy like that that leads. He’s a leader of men. It’s encouraging to see how he rallies the troops on the offensive side of the ball. He’s competitive with us but not combative, as the coaches say. He keeps everything fresh and new. We have a lot to accomplish.”

Florida transfer linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has enjoyed going up against Rising and the offense in practice.

“Cam is a great quarterback and Lud has a great scheme. Everybody on offense plays hard,” he said. “It’s been a great challenge. Cam is always precise, always on the money.”

Bernard said Rising puts in the work necessary to continue his arc of improvement.

“He’s smart. He watches film. He’s been in this offense for a while now,” he said. “He takes ownership and control. That’s what you need from a quarterback.”

For his part, Rising said the chemistry with his receivers is “above and beyond” what it was last year and he’s confident in his offensive line.

“They’re working their tails off. They’re going to make sure they’re ready for any situation.”

Florida’s defense, of course, presents a variety of challenges because of its athletic, physical defensive line and secondary.

“They’re big, they’ve got a lot of length, they’re physical. They’re fast,” tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham said of the Gators defense. “Personnel-wise, they’ll be one of the top defenses, if not the top defense, we’ll face this year. They remind me of Oregon and USC. That type of personnel. We’ll have our hands full.”

Vele said he’s spent considerable time watching film of the Gators secondary, which returns their safeties and corners from last season.

“They’re big and physical corners,” he said. “One of the best secondaries that we’ll face this year.”

Freddie Whittingham said success will come if the offense plays a clean game and is assignment-sound.

“Most of all, if our guys play hard from start to finish, every single play of the game,” he said. “If we do that, we’ll come out and show well on offense.”

How confident is Bernard in how the Utes offense will perform at The Swamp on Saturday?

“You’re going to be happy to see,” he said with a smile, “what we do down in Florida.”