Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 
Sports

Serena Williams won Monday at the U.S. Open. When does she play next?

Serena Williams is competing in both women’s singles and women’s doubles at the 2022 U.S. Open.

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE Serena Williams won Monday at the U.S. Open. When does she play next?
Serena Williams celebrates during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.

John Minchillo, Associated Press

Serena Williams won Monday night at the U.S. Open, making it through the first round at what may be the last major tournament she ever plays.

Williams, who holds 23 grand slam singles titles, announced earlier this month in a Vogue essay that she is “evolving away from tennis” to focus on other things, including motherhood and her faith.

“I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena,” she said in an Aug. 9 Instagram post.

How do I watch Serena Williams play?

After Monday’s win, Williams moved onto the second round in women’s singles at the U.S. Open. Her next singles match will be at an as-yet-to-be-determined time on Wednesday; many tennis experts predict it will be scheduled for the prime-time session Wednesday night.

In the second round, Williams will face the no. 2 seed at the tournament, Anett Kontaveit from Estonia. Their match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Related

Is Serena Williams playing doubles at the U.S. Open?

Williams is also competing in women’s doubles at the U.S. Open alongside her sister, Venus. The doubles’ competition begins Wednesday, and first-round matches will be scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, according to ESPN.

Tournaments take the timing of a player’s singles matches into consideration when scheduling doubles matches, so, if Serena Williams has a singles match Wednesday night, the Williams sisters’ first game could come either early Wednesday or later on Thursday.

“It is the first doubles event for the Williams sisters together since the 2018 French Open. They have won 14 Grand Slam championships in doubles as a team, most recently at Wimbledon in 2016,” ESPN reported.

Next Up In Sports
Will Albert Pujols hit 700 home runs? Here’s how close the 11-time All-Star is to reaching that milestone
What RJ Barrett’s contract extension means for a possible Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade
The message of gratitude and faith Tony Finau shared at PGA Tour season’s end
Steward Health Care Week 3 high school star athletes of the week
Here’s BYU’s two-deep chart for Saturday’s game at South Florida
BYU football: Depth chart released Monday is similar to last year’s