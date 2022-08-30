Serena Williams won Monday at the U.S. Open. When does she play next?

Serena Williams won Monday night at the U.S. Open, making it through the first round at what may be the last major tournament she ever plays.

Williams, who holds 23 grand slam singles titles, announced earlier this month in a Vogue essay that she is “evolving away from tennis” to focus on other things, including motherhood and her faith.

“I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena,” she said in an Aug. 9 Instagram post.

How do I watch Serena Williams play?

After Monday’s win, Williams moved onto the second round in women’s singles at the U.S. Open. Her next singles match will be at an as-yet-to-be-determined time on Wednesday; many tennis experts predict it will be scheduled for the prime-time session Wednesday night.

In the second round, Williams will face the no. 2 seed at the tournament, Anett Kontaveit from Estonia. Their match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Is Serena Williams playing doubles at the U.S. Open?

Williams is also competing in women’s doubles at the U.S. Open alongside her sister, Venus. The doubles’ competition begins Wednesday, and first-round matches will be scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, according to ESPN.

Tournaments take the timing of a player’s singles matches into consideration when scheduling doubles matches, so, if Serena Williams has a singles match Wednesday night, the Williams sisters’ first game could come either early Wednesday or later on Thursday.

“It is the first doubles event for the Williams sisters together since the 2018 French Open. They have won 14 Grand Slam championships in doubles as a team, most recently at Wimbledon in 2016,” ESPN reported.

