The math doesn’t add up on this at-bat

Every once in a while in baseball, the pitch count can get a little ... well, lost in the numbers.

Such was the case Wednesday night, when Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez went to the plate in the third inning of the Astros’ 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

As The Associated Press reported, Alvarez was unknowingly given a fourth strike during his at-bat.

After taking a ball on the first pitch from Rich Hill, plate umpire called a strike, and then Alvarez fouled off a pitch for strike two.

On the at-bat’s fourth pitch, Alvarez looked at a called strike three, but Wolf didn’t punch Alvarez out.

Alvarez remained at the plate, then grounded out on the next pitch.

“Everybody missed it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker told the AP.

Watch the full at-bat here.