Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 
Sports

The math doesn’t add up on this at-bat

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was unknowingly given a fourth strike in a game Wednesday night.

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE The math doesn’t add up on this at-bat
Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez hits a sacrifice fly to score Jose Altuve during the third inning.

Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez hits a sacrifice fly to score Jose Altuve during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Houston. Alvarez was unknowingly given a fourth strike during an at-bat.

David J. Phillip, Associated Press

Every once in a while in baseball, the pitch count can get a little ... well, lost in the numbers.

Such was the case Wednesday night, when Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez went to the plate in the third inning of the Astros’ 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

As The Associated Press reported, Alvarez was unknowingly given a fourth strike during his at-bat.

After taking a ball on the first pitch from Rich Hill, plate umpire called a strike, and then Alvarez fouled off a pitch for strike two.

On the at-bat’s fourth pitch, Alvarez looked at a called strike three, but Wolf didn’t punch Alvarez out.

Alvarez remained at the plate, then grounded out on the next pitch.

“Everybody missed it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker told the AP.

Watch the full at-bat here.

Next Up In Sports
Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen just got a new (part-time) gig
Pac-12 opens up new way for athletes to earn NIL money — customized highlight videos
Kalani Sitake and the Cougars take in the good vibes of a new season
For Kelsey Chugg, old home week win at Women’s State Am was special for so many reasons
This former BYU defender has switched positions and delivered a big hit in NFL training camp
BYU women’s basketball scores another big win, this one a transfer from a Power Five school