After a walk-off victory, a Utah team is one win away from history at the Little League World Series

A walk-off win has a Utah Little League team one win away from going to the Little League World Series for the first time in state history.

Playing in the Mountain Regional, which is new this year, the Snow Canyon Little League team — from Santa Clara, Utah — beat the Paseo Verde Little League team — from Henderson, Nev. — 5-4 via a walk-off hit from Colton Gainey Tuesday night on ESPN.

Paseo Verde took an early 3-0 lead after the first inning, but Snow Canyon chipped away with two runs in the fourth. Paseo Verde added to its lead with a run in the top of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead.

LITTLE LEAGUE WALK-OFF ⚡



Snow Canyon tied it up in the bottom of the fifth inning with a RBI double from Reggie Ence and an RBI single by Kolby Lameroux.

After holding Paseo Verde scoreless in the sixth inning, Snow Canyon was down to its final out with Gainey at the plate with the bases loaded.

Gainey’s shot to left field went over the left fielder’s head for the walk-off win. The game-winning hit was featured on SportsCenter’s Twitter account.

On Friday at 3 p.m. MT on ESPN, Snow Canyon will face the winner of Boulder Arrowhead — from Billings, Mont. — and Paseo Verde for a trip to the LLWS in Williamsport, Pa.

The Boulder Arrowhead vs. Paseo Verde game will be played on Thursday at 1 p.m. MT.

