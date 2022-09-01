What was happening in the sports world when Serena Williams won her first major?

Serena Williams is planning to end her tennis career at the same tournament where she won her first major: the U.S. Open in New York. That big win came in September 1999, when she was only 17 years old.

As Williams competes in the 2022 U.S. Open, tennis commentators and fans are highlighting how much the sports world has changed since the 1999 U.S. Open.

Here’s a look at what was happening when Williams first raised the U.S. Open Championship Trophy:

