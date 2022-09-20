Was Kyler Murray struck by a fan?

A police investigation is underway looking into allegations whether a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during celebrations of the team’s 29-23 overtime win over the hometown Raiders, Las Vegas police said Monday.

What happened

Moments after Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown in overtime to give Arizona the win on Sunday, Murray was seen high-fiving fans on the front row in the end zone where Murphy scored at Allegiant Stadium, ESPN reported.

Video from 12 News’ Cameron Cox appears to show a fan smack Murray in the face during the celebration.

Murray looked stunned immediately after, then tried to identify the fan.

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed a battery complaint was filed around 6:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Hadfield confirmed that the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player” without naming Murray as the reporting person, per The Associated Press.

The investigation is ongoing, Hadfield said.

The reaction

As of Monday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he hadn’t seen the video.

“I was just told about it,” Kingsbury told The Associated Press. “But I think that guy’s a lowlife, whoever did it, and I hope they arrest him, he gets fired and can never go to another game.”

Murphy joined the “Jim Rome Show” on Tuesday and was asked about the situation.

“I’ve seen the video. I’m glad I wasn’t right there, because I don’t know what I would have done because that’s my quarterback. I’m going to protect anyone on my team,” Murphy told Rome.

“Looking at the video, it was kinda weird. I don’t know why anyone would do something like that. You obviously don’t know the reasoning behind it, I don’t know if he was trying to hit his shoulder pads or what he was trying to do. It was obvious he hit him right in the face.”