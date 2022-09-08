How the sports world reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s death

Sports stars and athletic organizations are among those mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96.

Here are reactions to the queen’s death from the sports world:

Formula 1

Statement from McLaren F1: “The team at McLaren Racing mourn the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whilst also remembering her incredible reign. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and people around the world during this terribly sad time.”

Statement from Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an inspiring figure who dedicated her life to public service with integrity and quiet leadership for 70 years. The impact she make in the UK and around the world will be felt for generations to come.”

Statement from Christian Horner of Oracle Red Bull Racing: “I had the honor of meeting her majesty a couple of times and she will be remembered by a country and commonwealth whom she served for more than 70 years, devoting herself with unreserved dignity and dedication.”

Football/soccer

Statement from the Premier League: “The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

Statement from Chelsea Football Club: “We join those mourning in the UK and across the world. We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news.”

Statement from Pelé: “I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã. Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever.”

American football

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday that the NFL will open the first game of its season with a moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Before tonight’s #Rams-#Bills game, the NFL will have a moment of silence to recognize the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2022

Statement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame: “We join the world in sending our condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. On her first visit to the U.S. as queen in 1957, she experienced ‘American football’ for the first time at a game between (the University of Maryland) and (the University of North Carolina.)”

Statement from Woody Johnson, chairman of the New York Jets and former U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was the embodiment of dignity and grace, serving longer than any monarch in British history. I had the honor and privilege to meet and spend time with her which I will treasure forever.”

Miscellaneous

Statement from England Rugby: “On behalf of the rugby union community in England, all at the Rugby Football Union are very saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and offer our condolences to the whole Royal Family at this time.”

Statement from the Kentucky Derby: “Today we celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her love of horse racing. Her 2007 visit to the Kentucky Derby is one of our most cherished (Derby) memories.”