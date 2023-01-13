Louisiana State University has announced it will increase security protocol following the disruption of a gymnastics meet at the University of Utah.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: Fans of Olivia Dunne, a social media star and gymnast at LSU, disrupted the meet and caused other issues, according to Fox News.

The New York Post reported that a large crowd of young men stayed after the meet ended to watch Dunne and her team make their way to the bus.

Many in the crowd were reportedly holding up signs and shouting, saying, “We want Livvy! Give us Livvy!”

What has been said: “This is actually so scary and disturbing and cringey. I’m embarrassed for them,” Olympic medalist Samantha Peszek wrote on Twitter about the incident.

A mother of a Utah gymnast said that she witnessed some “fans acting in a disrespectful manner” and also claimed the crowd “made derogatory comments towards her daughter, calling her ‘Livvy 2.0,’” according to the New York Post.

Fox News reported that Dunne took to social media a few days after the event to tell fans to be more respectful and that she “appreciated the support.”

I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job❤️ — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) January 8, 2023

Due to many videos that have surfaced of the incident, there are changes being made to security measures for both away and home meets that LSU is set to compete in, according to USA Today.

How will things change: “We will have security detail with us now when we go on the road and we will be working to create a perimeter around where we get on the bus, where we load,” LSU coach Jay Clark told ESPN.

Clark further elaborated, saying, “We are going to change some of the policies of allowing the girls to go into the stands immediately following a meet.”

Dunne’s massive following on social media will most likely not change any time soon, and in the meantime, Clark said that LSU will try to protect its players during the season’s events.

“Things have to change. We just can’t expose them,” Clark added, per USA Today. “We’re looking at some policy changes that will give parents access at a different location to their daughters.”