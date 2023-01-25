Mikaela Shiffrin beats the record for World Cup wins for women’s alpine skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin made history this week. She shattered the world record for total World Cup wins in women’s alpine skiing in Italy on Tuesday, then she added another win on Wednesday, giving her a total of 84 World Cup wins.

“I was pushing so hard, and I just hoped I ended up on the right side of all the gates,” Shiffrin told ESPN. “Now I’m a bit dead mentally — just so tired. But when you ski like that, it keeps your energy going, so, just an incredible feeling.”

Her former U.S. teammate Lindsey Vonn held the record previously, with 82 World Cup wins. Vonn retired in 2019 after dealing with injuries, per ESPN.

The overall record for men and women for World Cup wins is currently 86 wins, held by Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden.

When asked if she thinks she could tie Stenmark’s record this week, she told The Associated Press, “Technically, it is possible.”

“We’ll see if I can put the energy on my slalom skis for two more races,” she said.

Earlier in the season, Stenmark said he’s confident Shiffrin will beat his record.

“I think that Shiffrin will win more than 100,” Stenmark told Olympics.com. “And it doesn’t make me sad at all.”

Now Shiffrin heads to Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, where she first made her debut in the World Cup as a 15-year-old.

Slalom is where Shiffrin excels, and both races on Saturday in Spindleruv are slalom races, according to USA Today.