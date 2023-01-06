What team does Lionel Messi play for other than Argentina?

Lionel Messi returns to club soccer action this month after Argentina’s big win at the 2022 World Cup.

The Argentine forward, 35, plays for French team Paris Saint-Germain. Messi joined PSG in August 2021 after nearly two decades playing for Spanish team Barcelona.

What did Messi do in the 2022 World Cup?

Messi helped Argentina obtain its third World Cup title in last year’s tournament in Qatar. Scoring seven goals, he was the first player ever to score in every round of a World Cup, according to BBC.

Argentina’s cup final win against France last month ended with a 3-3 score and was decided on penalty kicks. Messi scored twice in the game and converted a penalty in the shootout.

Prior to Argentina’s 2022 victory, Messi had participated in four World Cups without a win.

Messi also earned his second World Cup Golden Ball award at the 2022 tournament, becoming the first player to win the honor twice, according to BBC. The Golden Ball is given to each tournament’s best player.

What is next for Messi?

Professional soccer games in Europe paused for Qatar’s World Cup. They will resume in the next few weeks.

CNN reported that Messi recently returned to training at PSG. Messi’s teammates at PSG gave him a “guard of honor” to celebrate his cup win with Argentina upon his arrival, ESPN reported.

Messi could return to action at the pro level for PSG on Jan. 11 against French team Angers, according to Reuters.

At PSG, Messi shares the field with French forward Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe, 24, faced Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final, netting a hat trick despite France’s loss.

Brazilian soccer star Neymar also plays with Messi and Mbappe at the professional level in France.