Couples can ‘race to the altar’ in Vegas this week during F1’s newest grand prix

Formula One racing fans visiting Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Grand Prix this week can create another reason to celebrate by having a racing-themed wedding at a Vegas chapel.

The Little Vegas Chapel is offering an F1-themed wedding package called “Race to the Altar” for only $175. The package gives couples an “intimate ceremony” performed by a traditional minister — not an Elvis impersonator — in the Ever After Wedding Chapel.

In this case, “intimate” is synonymous with small. Couples can only invite up to four guests to the ceremony and can use a chapel-provided witness if necessary, according to promotional materials.

What does the Formula 1-themed wedding package include?

According to the Little Vegas Chapel, the “Race to the Altar” package includes:



A six-rose racing-themed bouquet and rose boutonniere.

A professional photographer who will capture the special moment but will only give the couple three digital images — cellphones are allowed for additional photos.

A marriage license signed by the officiator.

Racing-themed decor in the chapel.

Love in the fast lane💍❤️



Introducing the first-ever #F1 wedding chapel 💒#LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/loK5LTDpiO — F1 Las Vegas (@F1LasVegas) November 13, 2023

The price of the package excludes the $60 cash-only minister fee and tips for the photographers and wedding coordinator, which Little Vegas Chapel suggests should start at $20 each.

If couples really want to lean into the racing theme, they can add on a luxury car rental to the package. Couples can get 15% off a full day rental.

It’s not surprising that Sin City’s famous wedding industry is seeking to capitalize on the crowds of Formula One fans visiting Las Vegas this week. The racing organization is expected to spend $500 million on the race, according to Insider, and Las Vegas has a $2 billion wedding industry.

That multibillion-dollar industry is built on the large share of U.S. weddings performed in Nevada. In 2021, 4% of U.S. marriages occurred in the state, Axios reported.

When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11 p.m. MST. The grand prix will involve 50 laps around the 3.8 mile track that was built in the heart of the Las Vegas strip.

How to watch the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The race will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN+, according to Billboard.

