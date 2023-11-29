11 gift ideas for the soccer fans in your life

Shopping for a soccer or futbol fan this Christmas just got easier.

While team gear is always a safe bet when shopping for sports fans, this gift guide can help you think outside of the box when completing your holiday shopping.

Here are 11 unique gift ideas for the soccer fan in your life:

Best subscriptions for soccer fans

1. The Equalizer

Do you have a women’s soccer news junkie that you’re shopping for this Christmas? Consider gifting them a year-long subscription to The Equalizer.

The subscription costs $5.50 a month or $59 a year and gives your fan access to the Equalizer’s premium content and exclusive interviews.

2. The Athletic

The Athletic is a great gift not just for soccer fans but for multisports fans who love reading about everything going on in the world of sports.

The Athletic’s one-year ($19.99) and two-year ($39.99) subscription plans are currently 72% off. Subscriptions can be gifted from their website, but they can only be gifted to first-time subscribers.

Best streaming subscriptions for soccer fans

3. Apple TV+

Apple TV+ gives Major League Soccer fans access to every MLS game, including during the playoffs. This gift will work best as an IOU since the season is about to wrap up.

For non-Apple TV+ subscribers, the MLS package costs $14.99 a month, compared to $12.99 for current subscribers, according to MLS.

4. Paramount+

Paramount+ is a great option for men and women’s soccer fans. The streaming service is home to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Series A, National Women’s Soccer League and the Women’s Super League — which means you can use it get a sneak peek at new U.S. women’s national team head coach Emma Hayes’ coaching style.

The Paramount+ Essential subscription package costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Through Dec. 3, you can get Paramount+ for just $1.99 for the first three months.

5. Peacock

Peacock is the streaming service Premier League fans in the U.S. need. It will allow the soccer fan in your life to watch Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne.

Peacock’s Premium plan costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

Best books for soccer fans

6. “The National Team: The Inside Story of the Women Who Changed Soccer” by Caitlin Murray

Author Caitlin Murray conducted almost 100 interviews with current and former players, including Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Hope Solo, Heather O’Reilly, Julie Foudy and Brandi Chastain, to give readers a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes in a team’s locker room and during trainings.

Originally written in April 2019, nearly 100 pages were added to an updated version of the book so that it now includes information about the team’s 2019 World Cup victory.

7. “Fall of the House of FIFA: The Multimillion-Dollar Corruption at the Heart of Global Soccer,” by David Conn

In this book, journalist David Conn explores the downfall of FIFA and guides readers through the soccer governing body’s numerous scandals.

The book also features an exclusive interview with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who was banned from FIFA after its 2015 corruption case.

Best collectibles for soccer fans

8. Stadium Lego sets

Lego has sets of some of the most iconic soccer stadiums in the world, including Old Trafford, Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabu. These Lego sets are one of the most expensive gifts on this list with each costing a couple hundred dollars, but it would be fun to give your soccer fan a replica of their favorite team’s stadium.

9. Signed memorabilia

If you want to give your soccer fan the ultimate gift, consider getting them a photo, ball or jersey signed by their favorite player that they can show off. Fanatics Authentic and Sportsmemorabilia.com are great places to look for pieces of memorabilia.

The gift of an experience

10. Match tickets

Maybe your soccer fan prefers the experiential gifts over material gifts. This approach to gifting could be on the more expensive side depending on your fan’s favorite team. You may want to get two tickets so that you can go together and create a memorable moment in your relationship.

11. A stadium tour

If you’re looking to give your fan a unique experience, consider setting up a tour of their favorite stadium. Some tours are only available for groups, so you could make this gift a family affair. Tours can be scheduled through stadium websites.

