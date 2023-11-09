How to watch the 2023 NWSL Championship — Megan Rapinoe’s last game

Megan Rapinoe and her OL Reign play in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship Saturday against Gotham FC in what will be Rapinoe’s final professional soccer match.

Before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe announced her retirement from professional soccer.

She played her final U.S. women’s national team match on Sept. 24, where she served as captain and recorded an assist before being subbed out of the game in the 54th minute, as the Deseret News previously reported.

When is Megan Rapinoe’s last game?

Rapinoe’s final game will be the 2023 NWSL Championship. The NWSL Championship will be played in San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The match starts at 6 p.m. MST.

How to watch Megan Rapinoe’s last game

Rapinoe’s last game can be streamed on Paramount+, the 2023 streaming home of the NWSL, and will also be broadcast on CBS, according to the NWSL.

Why you should watch the NWSL Championship

Two women’s soccer legends and former teammates, Rapinoe and Ali Krieger, will take the pitch one last time for the NWSL Championship before they retire from professional soccer.

But only one will be crowned a champion in their final game.

Their two careers combined span over three decades. Rapinoe debuted for the national team in 2006, and Krieger debuted two years later in 2008. Both players have been in the NWSL since the league’s inaugural season in 2013.

Has Megan Rapinoe ever won an NWSL Championship?

Rapinoe has never won an NWSL Championship during her 11-year career with the Reign. She has been with the team since the NWSL’s inaugural season.

The Reign have won the NWSL Shield, the award that goes to the team with the best regular season record, three times with Rapinoe, according to the Reign.

Will the NWSL Championship be Ali Krieger’s last game?

In March, Krieger announced in an Instagram video that the 2023 NWSL season would be her final season playing soccer.

Gotham FC unexpectedly extended her final season and career by reaching the NWSL Championship. Last season, the team finished in last place.

Despite the unlikelihood of such a turnaround, Krieger manifested Saturday’s championship appearance in her retirement announcement video.

“The 2023 season is an opportunity to celebrate, but make no mistake, my entire focus is on winning the NWSL Championship with Gotham FC,” she said. “The NWSL title is still one of the only trophies I have yet to win in my career, and therefore, I will give absolutely everything to this team this season.”

