Is Tony Finau going to the LIV Tour? He has announced his future plans

Last week, rumors swirled that Utah native Tony Finau was going to leave the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

Finau only fueled that speculation when he told reporters that “I have nothing to say right now” regarding a potential move, but on Monday evening, he announced his future plans via an Instagram post.

After recapping the highlights of his 2023 season, Finau wrote, “I’m excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour!”

Finau, 34, has won six times on the PGA Tour, including twice last season — the Houston Open and the Mexico Open, both of which he said in his Instagram post that he will play in next season.

Finau also has 10 top 10 finishes in major tournaments, although his last one came in 2021 (he had two top 10 finishes that year) and his best finish at a major in 2023 was a tie for 26th at the Masters.

“As this year comes to an end I’m grateful to play the game that I love and to have the opportunity to compete at the highest level...Thank you to my partners for your continued support. Thank you to the fans for all the love for our whole Finau fam,” he wrote in his post.

Much of the speculation surrounding Finau’s potential move away from the PGA Tour came when Jon Rahm announced that he was leaving the Tour for LIV last week, as the two are close.