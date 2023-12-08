Utah Royals sign another free agent

The Utah Royals have signed free agent defender Madison Pogarch, the club announced Thursday.

Pogarch signed a two-year contract with the team that will keep her in Utah through at least 2025.

“I’m very excited for this day to arrive, it’s been in the works for a bit and to have it finally come together is a nice early Christmas present,” she said, per the club. “I was fairly new to the league when the Utah Royals were around before, but I remember playing against Amy; the passion she has for the game you can’t help but see it in how she played and now in everything she does.”

Who is Madison Pogarch?

Pogarch is no stranger to team success.

This season, Pogarch and the San Diego Wave FC finished the season with the best record in the league, winning the 2023 NWSL Shield, but the team fell short in the semifinals of claiming the championship.

Prior to being traded to the Wave in 2022, Pogarch spent the first years of her NWSL career with the Portland Thorns, where she won both the NWSL Shield and Challenge Cup in 2021.

“We continue to be so elated to give our players the opportunity to shine and grow as we establish the foundation here in Utah,” Royals sporting director Kelly Cousins said, per the team. “Madison’s effusive attitude has contributed mightily to winning atmospheres throughout her journey, and we look to her to help us create that positive, winning, supportive culture in our locker room, in training every day and in the community.”

The Michigan native is also a history maker. As a three-sport athlete at Hartland High, Pogarch became the football team’s first female kicker, according to the Royals.

How did Madison Pogarch play in 2023?

According to the NWSL, in the 2023 regular season and playoffs, Pogarch:

