Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 9, 2023 | 
Sports

Shohei Ohtani has decided his next team

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Shohei Ohtani has decided his next team
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani stands on the. Mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani stands on the. Mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AP

Major League Baseball megastar Shohei Ohtani has finally announced what team he will join next.

Ohtani announced on Instagram Saturday afternoon that he will join the Los Angeles Dodgers after beginning his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Ohtani’s contract with the Dodgers will be for 10 years and $700 million.

Ohtani will go to the National League after winning the American League MVP twice with the Angels.

The 29-year-old hit 171 home runs in six seasons with the Angels and also won 38 games on the mound as a pitcher.

Next Up In Sports
No. 11 Utah vs. No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Keyonte George is saying all the right things
Why a former NFL quarterback thinks benching Jalen Hurts would help the Eagles’ Super Bowl odds
The truth is that the Jazz just aren’t that good ... for now
High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup
High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup