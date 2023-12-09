Shohei Ohtani has decided his next team

Major League Baseball megastar Shohei Ohtani has finally announced what team he will join next.

Ohtani announced on Instagram Saturday afternoon that he will join the Los Angeles Dodgers after beginning his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Ohtani’s contract with the Dodgers will be for 10 years and $700 million.

Ohtani will go to the National League after winning the American League MVP twice with the Angels.

The 29-year-old hit 171 home runs in six seasons with the Angels and also won 38 games on the mound as a pitcher.

