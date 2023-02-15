The NFL season is over, but you can still watch live football this weekend. Here’s how

The NFL season is over, but live football lives on.

This Saturday marks the start of the latest incarnation of the XFL, an NFL-alternative that aims to make professional football even more entertaining.

The XFL in 2023 is comprised of eight teams and more than 400 players, some of whom have suited up in NFL games.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the XFL in the weeks ahead:

What is the XFL?

The XFL is a professional football league that draws on a different rulebook than the NFL. XFL games are meant to be more fast-paced than NFL games, as well as more engaging.

“The XFL will bring entertainment to world-class football, with the goal of advancing football and expanding player opportunities,” the XFL website explains.

One key difference between the XFL rules and NFL rules is that XFL teams have more options for what to do after a touchdown is scored. They can go for one point by running a play from the 2-yard line, two points by starting from the 5-yard line and three points by starting from the 10-yard line.

And after scoring in the fourth quarter, teams can retain possession of the ball by successfully converting fourth-and-15 play from their own 25-yard line.

The full rule book for the XFL in 2023 is available online.

The XFL’s ownership group includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has been vocal about his excitement for the league’s 2023 launch on social media.

The time has come.



League of grit & passion where the X is the intersection of dreams and opportunity.



The @XFL2023 KICKS OFF 2.18 🏈📺



Get your game tickets now.



#54 pic.twitter.com/nZ3i0ekfLm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2023

How many teams are there in the XFL?

The year, the XFL features eight teams, four in the XFL North division and four in the XFL South, according to CBS Sports.

XFL North

D.C. Defenders

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis Battlehawks

Vegas Vipers

XFL South

Arlington Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

Each team has 51 players on its roster, USA Today reported.

Notable XFL players

Current XFL players include three former first-round picks in the NFL: quarterback Paxton Lynch, linebacker Vic Beasley and safety Matt Elam.

“Lynch was the 26th overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Broncos. Beasley, the seventh overall pick of the 2015 draft by the Falcons, was an All-Pro in 2015 with 15.5 sacks. Elam was the last pick of the first round of the draft in 2013 by the Ravens,” CBS Sports reported.

Other notable XFL players are wide receivers Josh Gordon and Martavis Bryant and quarterback A.J. McCarron, who won national titles with the University of Alabama in 2012 and 2013, USA Today reported.

When does the 2023 XFL season start?

The XFL kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 18, and continues until Saturday, May 13. Each team will take part in 10 regular season games, according to the XFL website.

How to watch XFL games

XFL games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN or ESPN 2. They’ll also be streamed on ESPN+, according to CBS Sports.