Meet Armand Duplantis, the best pole vaulter in the world

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis is rapidly rewriting the pole-vaulting record books.

Over the weekend, he set a new world record in the sport by clearing a pole placed one centimeter higher than his previous best jump. The moment marked the sixth time he’s broken the world record in the past three years, according to NBC Sports.

“I want to push (the record) higher than people think is even possible,” Duplantis said last year, the article noted.

Evolution of the pole vault world record (contd.)



6.13m: Bubka 🇺🇦

6.14m: Bubka 🇺🇦

6.16m: Renaud Lavillenie 🇫🇷

6.17m: Armand Duplantis 🇸🇪

6.18m: Duplantis 🇸🇪

6.19m: Duplantis 🇸🇪

6.20m: Duplantis 🇸🇪

6.21m: Duplantis 🇸🇪

‼️ 6.22m: Duplantis 🇸🇪pic.twitter.com/oJGiNmE7UW — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) February 26, 2023

Armand Duplantis’ upbringing

Although he competes for Sweden, Duplantis, 23, spent much of his childhood in the United States. He was born in Louisiana in 1999 and grew up practicing pole vaulting in his backyard with his three siblings, according to the New York Post.

His mom and dad, Helena and Greg, worked to share their love of sports with their kids. In his youth, Greg Duplantis was a pole vaulter, while Helena excelled at long jump, explains the Duplantis bio on the Olympics’ website.

As a high schooler, Armand Duplantis was already setting records on the international stage, but he still chose to enroll in college rather than pole vault full time. He spent one year at Louisiana State University before leaving to pursue a professional athletics career.

“A year later at the 2019 Worlds in Doha, the Swede ended up with silver after a battle against American Sam Kendricks. ... Nothing quite prepared Duplantis’ rivals or the world for what was to follow,” the Olympics’ website says.

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s pole vault final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Matthias Schrader, Associated Press

Armand Duplantis’ achievements

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Duplantis’ hot streak in 2020, but it didn’t hold him down for long.

He broke the world record in pole vaulting for the first time that year and went on to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021 after being pushed back one year.

To say his success continued in 2022 would be an understatement.

“Last year, Duplantis raised his world record three times, swept the world indoor and outdoor and Diamond League titles and was named Male Athlete of the Year across the sport,” NBC Sports reported.

Duplantis’ latest world record-setting vault came at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

“After knocking the bar in his first two attempts at the height, the 23-year-old Olympic champion cleared the (6.22 meter) mark with room to spare on the third try, letting out a cheer as the crowd went into a frenzy of celebration,” Reuters reported.

Armand Duplantis fun facts

Here are other interesting facts about the Duplantis family:

Armand Duplantis’ oldest brother, Andreas, also pole-vaulted for LSU.

His sister, Johanna, a college sophomore, is currently pole vaulting for LSU.

His other brother, Antoine, is a black sheep of sorts and chose to pursue a professional baseball career rather than a pole vaulting career. He’s currently playing in the minor leagues.