Tiger Woods is taking his talents to Park City — but maybe not in the way you think

Tiger Woods is taking his talents to Park City, Utah.

The golf legend announced Tuesday that he and his design team, TGR Design, are undertaking a golf course project in the famous resort town in partnership with the Marcella Club.

“The course will offer engaging play for every ability. My intent is to create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club’s vision for modern luxury living,” Woods tweeted about the new venture.

I’m excited to announce my latest golf course design project at Marcella Club in Park City, Utah!



The new course, like the Marcella Club, will be exclusive, meaning only members will have regular access, according to Town Lift, a Park City news site.

“Marcella Club will only offer 500 full golf memberships,” the article said, noting that “Marcella at Jordanelle Ridge is anticipated to open for play by the 2025 season.”

The new 18-hole course will be part of an eventual 36-hole area, Town Lift reported.

“I am thrilled about the location of this property. The canvas for my course is one of the most dramatic I’ve ever seen. It has ridgelines with some of the most stunning views in the world, valleys with amazing contours and topography, and groves of trees that allow me to use creativity to bring to life a golf experience that’s something special,” Woods said in a press release about the new design project, according to Golf.com.

Woods, along with his design team, has previously undertaken around a dozen courses, Golf.com reported.

His first public course, Payne’s Valley in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains, opened in 2020. Public guests who are not staying in the affiliated resort have to pay $350 per round during peak golf season (mid-April until mid-October), the course website says.

