Wednesday, February 8, 2023 
The best tweets about LeBron James breaking the NBA scoring record

LeBron James now stands alone at the top of the list of top NBA scorers

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
LeBron James holds up one finger and a ball after becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Ashley Landis, Associated Press

LeBron James authored yet another update to the NBA history books on Tuesday when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s longstanding scoring record.

With 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James brought his all-time total to 38,390, three points ahead of Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387.

Sports fans of all stripes tuned in for the big shot that brought him to 38,388, which James and the Los Angeles Lakers organization celebrated during a pause in the game.

“I probably can count on my hands how many times I have cried in 20 years, either in happiness or in defeat,” James said during his postgame news conference, according to The New York Times. “So that moment was one of them when I kind of teared up a little bit. It was a ‘I can’t believe what’s going on’ tears.”

Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, NBA fans and analysts sent hundreds of tweets about James’ big achievement. Many of them noted how amazing it’s been to watch him transform from high school phenom to NBA legend, while others highlighted how poetic the special moment felt.

Here are the best tweets about James’ record-breaking night:

