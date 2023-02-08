The best tweets about LeBron James breaking the NBA scoring record

LeBron James authored yet another update to the NBA history books on Tuesday when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s longstanding scoring record.

With 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James brought his all-time total to 38,390, three points ahead of Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387.

Sports fans of all stripes tuned in for the big shot that brought him to 38,388, which James and the Los Angeles Lakers organization celebrated during a pause in the game.

“I probably can count on my hands how many times I have cried in 20 years, either in happiness or in defeat,” James said during his postgame news conference, according to The New York Times. “So that moment was one of them when I kind of teared up a little bit. It was a ‘I can’t believe what’s going on’ tears.”

Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, NBA fans and analysts sent hundreds of tweets about James’ big achievement. Many of them noted how amazing it’s been to watch him transform from high school phenom to NBA legend, while others highlighted how poetic the special moment felt.

Here are the best tweets about James’ record-breaking night:

The iconic photo of LeBron James' point No. 38,388 👑 pic.twitter.com/hvmxALcZTK — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 8, 2023

In Sacramento in ‘03, LeBron was so nervous then so relieved when he made his 1st hoop, a fade away



Tonight in LA, LeBron was so full of energy then so contented basking in the embrace of the basketball world after he made the record hoop, a fade away



Thanks for the memories — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 8, 2023

text from my dad when lebron broke the record pic.twitter.com/veeNtaYOru — chris gaines (@ownsabicycle) February 8, 2023

LeBron James hugs Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at mid-court moments after he surpassed the Lakers legend on the NBA's career scoring list. Abdul-Jabbar stood as the league's leading scorer since 1984.



📷: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images https://t.co/edgxXMxHPh pic.twitter.com/0VbgXNel3w — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 8, 2023

CONGRATULATIONS @KingJames on becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer! Your actions both on and off the court have inspired us all. What an incredible career 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PQFwvQ7Iww — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) February 8, 2023

Kareem held the scoring record for 38 years and LeBron broke it with 38,388 points at 38 years old. the universe is really so poetic sometimes — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) February 8, 2023

LeBron James came into the NBA in 2003 with expectations through the roof & STILL exceeded them.



⭐️ 19x All-Star

🏆 4x Champion

🏆 4x Finals MVP

🏆 4x MVP

🥇 2x Olympic Gold

👑 1st All-Time in Points

👑 4th All-Time in Assists

👑 9th All-Time in Steals

👑 9th All-Time in Threes pic.twitter.com/2MvvtLjT19 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

The King takes his throne 👑



LeBron passes Kareem for No. 1 on the all-time scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/UGQb1GjpgW — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2023

We've had some epic battles.



We've seen some incredible performances.



Tonight, we witnessed history.



Congrats, @KingJames pic.twitter.com/HdkjPhaLCF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 8, 2023

List of things for Lakers fans to look forward to this season after LeBron broke the scoring record... pic.twitter.com/FOOha4XVyU — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 8, 2023