Why Kyrie Irving deleted his apology for his antisemitic behavior, according to him

Kyrie Irving may have a new team, but he’s still dealing with an old problem: The NBA star continues to face accusations of antisemitism after news broke this week that he’d deleted an Instagram post in which he apologized for promoting an antisemitic film.

Irving published the post in early November as he faced intense scrutiny over his comments on the Jewish community, including from his team at the time, the Brooklyn Nets.

The post went up hours after the Nets released a statement criticizing Irving’s actions and announcing that he’d be suspended for at least five games, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

On Tuesday, Irving addressed his decision to delete the Instagram post during a press conference with his new team, the Dallas Mavericks.

After noting that he deletes “a lot of things” from Instagram, Irving argued that he stands by the apology, according to The Athletic.

“I stand by who I am and why I apologized,” he said.

(via ESPN's @NotoriousOHM)pic.twitter.com/nmIo8Hzofa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2023

Irving also said that he means “no disrespect to anyone in the community.” He criticized members of the media who reported on the controversy before doing research on his family and what he believes.

At the same press conference, Irving addressed his dissatisfaction with the Nets, noting that his efforts to secure a long-term contract did not go well.

“There were times I felt very disrespected,” Irving said about his decision to request a trade, per The Athletic.

Irving was ultimately traded by the Nets to the Mavericks two days after he made his request. NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Nets received a 2029 first-round pick, two second-round picks, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith in the Irving trade.

Irving is expected to make his Mavericks debut Wednesday during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Yahoo! Sports reported.