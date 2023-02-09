The NBA trade deadline has arrived and it hasn’t been a quiet one.

Anything but, actually.

Multiple All-Stars and former league MVPs have changed teams, altering the complexion of playoff races in both conferences.

Here are the major moves that have happened so far with updates to follow throughout the day as trades happen:

The latest

Matisse Thybulle is headed out of Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle plays during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornet have agreed to a three-team deal.



Sixers forward Matisse Thybulle is headed to Portland, as the Trail Blazers continue to try to improve their depth and defensive prowess at the wing position.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is acquiring Charlotte forward Jalen McDaniels.

The Hornets will reportedly receive multiple second round picks, as well as Svi Mykhailiuk, who was part of a previous trade between the New York Knicks and Portland.

Another three team trade, this one in the East

FILE - Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri, AP

Per The Athletics’ Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers have agreed to a three-team deal that will send forward Jae Crowder to Milwaukee.



Five second round picks are on the way out of Milwaukee in exchange for Crowder, along with Bucks’ forward Jordan Nwora.

Nwora and two second round picks will go to Indiana, which is also waiving center Goga Bitadze.

The Lakers aren’t done making deals yet

Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant (31) goes up for a dunk against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Michael Conroy, AP

The Lakers are not done making trades, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.



Per Woj, Los Angeles is trading forward/center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for guard Davon Reed.

LA will also receive three second round picks in the deal, all Denver’s (2025, 2026 and 2029).

Mike Muscala no longer Mr. Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala (33) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Denver. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

The first trade on Thursday was between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics



According to The Athletics’ Shams Charania, the Thunder are sending forward/center Mike Muscala to the Celtics in exchange for forward Justin Jackson.

The Thunder will also receive two second-round picks from the Celtics, who add a much-needed big man to their rotation.

Kevin Durant is headed west

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots against Phoenix Suns forwards Mikal Bridges (25) and Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in New York. Jessie Alcheh, AP

Late Wednesday night, multiple reports broke that the Brooklyn Nets had agreed to send star forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.



The Suns acquired Durant, plus forward T.J. Warren — a former Sun himself — in exchange for Phoenix forwards Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder.

Brooklyn also netted four first-round picks in the deal — all of which are unprotected — plus the right to swap picks with Phoenix in the 2028 NBA draft.

Other notable NBA trades

Jakob Poeltl returns to Toronto

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) is defended by San Antonio Spurs centre Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Toronto. Arlyn McAdorey, Canadian Press via Associated Press

According to multiple reports Wednesday night, former University of Utah star center Jakob Poeltl has been reacquired by the Toronto Raptors in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

Poeltl started his career with Toronto but was traded to San Antonio as part of the deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors.

In exchange for Poeltl, who sneakily had become one of the more desired available big men in the league, San Antonio will get center Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks.

A Josh Hart-Cam Reddish swap

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Washington. Hart appears headed to the New York Knicks in a trade. Nick Wass, Associated Press

In a deal between two teams hoping to solidify their chances of making the playoffs, reports broke Wednesday that the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers swapped forwards Josh Hart and Cam Reddish.



The Trail Blazers agreed to send Hart to NYC in exchange for Reddish, plus Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk.

Portland also received a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick that will turn into four future second-round picks if it is not conveyed this year.

Three-team deal between the Lakers, Jazz and T-Wolves

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves the ball down the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Miami. Will Westbrook play for the Utah Jazz, the team he was traded to on Wednesday? Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

Also on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a three-team trade that included seven players and four picks.



The Lakers acquired guards D’Angelo Russell (Minnesota) and Malik Beasley (Utah), as well as forward Jarred Vanderbilt (Utah).

The Jazz, meanwhile, added guard Russell Westbrook (L.A.), forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (L.A.) and center Damian Jones (L.A.), plus a 2027 protected first round pick from the Lakers.

The T-Wolves got guard Mike Conley (Utah), forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Utah) and three second round picks.

Kyrie Irving on the move again

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, right, dribbles as Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

Unhappy with contract extension negotiations, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving asked for a trade and his request of granted after reports broke Sunday that he would be traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Irving has since made his debut in Dallas, helping the Mavericks defeat the L.A. Clippers.

