Mikaela Shiffrin wins most World Cup races in skiing history

In Are, Sweden, on Saturday, U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin broke the all-time record — for men and women — with the most World Cup races won.

After winning the slalom Friday, she matched the previous record of 86 World Cup wins by Ingemar Stenmark in 1989, per ESPN.

Shiffrin said that Friday’s race was her focus and Saturday was not the day she thought would be important, reported The New York Times. In fact, breaking the record was only recently a goal of hers, but the satisfaction of breaking it was unmatched by the surprise visit of her brother and sister-in-law to Sweden.

“It’s a little bit funny how something I never thought about can become important because of who’s talking about it,” she said, per NBC. “Everyone’s talking about it, and it becomes important for the sport, or for the people who are around me, so that it becomes important for me, too. I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

Her 87th win came exactly 12 years after her first World Cup race at the age of 15 years old, per ESPN. Shiffrin turns 28 on Monday and is expected to compete until at least the 2026 season.