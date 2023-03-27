The Lauren McCluskey story: A timeline of key events

“Listen,” a new ESPN documentary, explores the tragic death of Lauren McCluskey, who was shot and killed on the University of Utah campus in October 2018.

“Listen” premieres on ESPN+ and ESPN+ on Hulu on March 28. It tells the story of McCluskey’s tumultuous relationship with her killer, Melvin Rowland, and unsuccessful efforts to seek help from campus police. Rowland died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the same night he killed McCluskey.

In the aftermath of McCluskey’s death, her parents, Jill and Matt, have worked with University of Utah leaders to improve campus safety and prevent future tragedies.

Ahead of the release of ESPN’s new documentary, the Deseret News revisited key events before and after McCluskey’s murder and compiled a timeline. Here’s a look at McCluskey’s life, death and lasting impact on Salt Lake City:

Lauren McCluskey timeline: What happened before and after her death?

September 2018: McCluskey, a 21-year-old senior at the University of Utah and member of the school’s track team, spends her time like many college seniors. She attends classes and hangs out with her friends, sometimes at bars in downtown Salt Lake City. McCluskey meets Melvin “Shawn” Rowland at a bar one night in September 2018 and gives him her number. The pair begin to date.

Early October 2018: McCluskey travels home to Pullman, Washington, during the University of Utah’s fall break. While there, she researches Rowland, who has exhibited some disturbing, controlling behaviors during their time together. McCluskey discovers that Rowland is nearly 10 years older than he has claimed to be and that he’s spent time in prison for sex crimes. She breaks up with him once she’s back on campus.

Mid-October 2018: McCluskey is scared. Although she’s ended things with Rowland, she keeps receiving disturbing text messages from people who claim to be his friends. She contacts both campus police and Salt Lake City police about her concerns, but officers either pass her off to other departments or tell her there’s nothing much they can do.

Oct. 22, 2018: Rowland confronts McCluskey outside her dorm around 8:20 p.m. He forces her into the car he brought to campus and shoots her multiple times. McCluskey’s parents, who were on the phone with Lauren when Rowland attacked, call 911. The police search for McCluskey on campus and find her body. Hours later, Rowland dies by suicide as he’s being tracked by police.

Oct. 23, 2018: Classes are canceled at the University of Utah as the school mourns McCluskey’s death.

Oct. 24, 2018: Students and athletic department leaders hold a vigil in McCluskey’s honor.

Lauren McCluskey’s parents, Matt And Jill McCluskey, attend a vigil for their daughter at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Oct. 25, 2018: Then-Utah Gov. Gary Herbert orders an investigation into how the Utah Board of Corrections and Utah Board of Pardons and Parole handled Rowland’s case.

Oct. 26, 2018: The University of Utah Board of Trustees meets to discuss campus safety and McCluskey’s death.

March 13, 2019: The Utah Legislature passes a campus safety bill partly inspired by McCluskey’s experiences at the University of Utah.

June 27, 2019: Jill and Matt McCluskey sue the University of Utah for $56 million, arguing that university police officers failed to keep Lauren safe.

June 8, 2020: The McCluskeys file a second lawsuit against the University of Utah, arguing that school leaders, including housing officials, ignored Lauren and her friends’ requests for help and have a history of ignoring women’s harassment-related concerns.

Oct. 22, 2020: On the second anniversary of Lauren McCluskey’s death, her parents reach a $13.5 million settlement with the University of Utah that resolves their two lawsuits.

