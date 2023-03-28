Facebook Twitter
Four-legged fan catches home run ball at Dodgers vs. Royals game

MLB fans celebrate as pup plays a game of fetch with a baseball at spring training game

By Emma Pitts
Fans erupted as a dog caught a home run ball last Saturday at the Los Angeles Dodgers-Kansas City Royals spring training game.

Man’s best friend proved you don’t need a glove to catch a loose ball.

According to Sports Illustrated, “Leading off the bottom of the seventh inning, Dodgers second baseman Michael Busch sent a Taylor Clarke offering over the left field wall.”

As the ball bounced through the fans’ clutches, the pup waited patiently for his moment before snagging the ball. Excited fans cheered on the canine’s victory.

The dog’s owner took the ball and threw it up in celebration as the fans nearby enjoyed the moment.

The moment was shared by many on Twitter, with one fan commenting, “I love everything about this. Yet again, dogs making something better.” Another said, “So a dog has accomplished something I have yet to do. Dope.”

It was perhaps the highlight of the game for Dodgers fans as they lost to the Royals 6-3.

However, it isn't the first time a pup stole the hearts of MLB fans. Last October, MLB shared the moment a golden retriever was given Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor’s home run ball.

The start of the official MLB season is fast approaching, on March 30.

