Some of the best tweets about the #MLBtoSLC announcement

Steve Starks blew things wide open on Wednesday morning.

Amid growing chatter on Twitter that an announcement was forthcoming regarding interest from the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies in bringing a Major League Baseball team to Utah, Starks — LHM’s CEO — posted an old photo on the social media website Wednesday of a boy (presumed to be him) in a baseball uniform.

New Profile Pic pic.twitter.com/KVTQpKOvCc — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) April 12, 2023

From there, Twitter went wild over the next few hours with reactions, especially as the news more formally broke a few hours later.

The reactions were wide-ranging, from positive to negative, funny to serious, with a whole bunch of ideas for team nicknames becoming a main topic of the discourse.

Here is some of that reaction.

Don’t toy with my emotions Steve! 🤣🙏🏼 — Eric (@EasyE2121) April 12, 2023

Please bring an MLB ⚾️ team to SLC! — Brandon Larsen (@JBL84601) April 12, 2023

Guess it may be time to enter my “obsessed with an MLB team to an unhealthy degree” era. — nic. (@SaltCityNic) April 12, 2023

Both extremely jealous of and happy for SLC on their baseball venture. Just thinking about what those gorgeous outfield backdrops might look like at a major league ballpark in Utah... — Bruno Starzz (@getsit) April 12, 2023

Utah more than deserves an MLB team just for the fact that the Sandlot was filmed here pic.twitter.com/cufWRIpIWm — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) April 12, 2023

Okay so this is an announcement about a pitch. Not an announcement that a team is coming.



Feel bad if the only thing this does is get baseball fans hopes up. — Utebuntu 2-23 (@Utebuntu) April 12, 2023

I’m cool with the MLB proposal as long as the stadium is built without any taxpayer funding. LHM companies have enough $$ to fund it on their own or with some private equity involvement. — Jim Bob Cooter 🇺🇦 (@cooterbobjim) April 12, 2023

This is most interesting thing in this LHM / MLB push. They still plan to bring the Bees to Daybreak in addition to pushing for an MLB team in SLC.



That’s a lot of professional baseball games in Salt Lake county. Seems pretty ambitious. pic.twitter.com/hC3FbQLCK8 — Jake Welch (@BYUAllBlue) April 12, 2023

2035 when the great salt lake has been dried up for a decade but we finally get baseball pic.twitter.com/vL2JXxC2yP — Riley and five second round picks (@rgiss11) April 12, 2023

Rob Manfred, I am so sorry for all the mean things I said, I was wrong. You’re the Best Commissioner in all of sport, oh and could you pick Utah? — colton (@BullNamed_GUS) April 12, 2023

The funeral potato and Swig stands will make our Salt Lake ballpark experience one of a kind. — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) April 12, 2023

The nicknames

This section probably does not need any further introduction.

Gulls.

Trappers.

Buzz.

Yellow Jackets.

Bison.

Bulls.

45s (because of the 45th state)

Stars.

Elk.

Bighorns.



And whatever the mascot, please be "Salt City _______" https://t.co/YGnWcnQL95 — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) April 12, 2023

Utah Outlaws, Trappers, or Bandits please — colton (@BullNamed_GUS) April 12, 2023

Let’s just make the nickname ”Dogs.” The Salt Lake Dogs. Merch opportunities are huge. New dog featured every game. Bat dogs. Ball dogs. Call the stadium The Dog Park. — cam beck (@cam_utah) April 12, 2023

Welcome to Utah, home of the Salt Lake Smokestacks! pic.twitter.com/9I3TgW4Tfn — Jake Lee (@JakeLeei) April 12, 2023

The Salt Lake Toasted Cheesers pic.twitter.com/NwG9oDlZID — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) April 12, 2023