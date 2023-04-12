Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 
Sports

Some of the best tweets about the #MLBtoSLC announcement

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Steve Starks, chief executive officer of the Larry H. Miller Company, speaks about the possibility of bringing a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City at the groundbreaking of the Rocky Mountain Power District property on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Steve Starks blew things wide open on Wednesday morning.

Amid growing chatter on Twitter that an announcement was forthcoming regarding interest from the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies in bringing a Major League Baseball team to Utah, Starks — LHM’s CEO — posted an old photo on the social media website Wednesday of a boy (presumed to be him) in a baseball uniform.

From there, Twitter went wild over the next few hours with reactions, especially as the news more formally broke a few hours later.

The reactions were wide-ranging, from positive to negative, funny to serious, with a whole bunch of ideas for team nicknames becoming a main topic of the discourse.

Here is some of that reaction.

Related

The nicknames

This section probably does not need any further introduction.

